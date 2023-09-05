Today’s Headlines: Strike; NLC shuns meeting with FG, Judiciary shouldn’t determine election winners – Bode George.

NLC shuns meeting with FG.

Credit: Daily Post Nigeria.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has shunned the reconciliatory meeting called by the Federal Government.

The last-minute reconciliatory meeting was convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong.

However, the Festus Osifo-led Trade Union Congress (TUC) was said to have shown up for the meeting.

Judiciary shouldn’t determine election winners – Bode George.

Credit: Punch papers.

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has raised concerns over the role of the judiciary in determining election winners in Nigeria.

This is as he advised the judiciary against taking away the right of the people to determine poll winners.

He raised the concern at a press briefing held in his office in Ikoyi on Monday following the announcement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja that it would deliver its judgment on Wednesday.

FG asks illegal miners to join cooperatives within 30 days or face clampdown.

Credit: TheCable.

The federal government has given a 30-day grace period to illegal miners in the country.

They have been asked to join a miners’ cooperative within the period or look for another vocation.

Dele Alake, minister of solid minerals development, issued the directive on Sunday during the unveiling of the ‘Agenda for the Transformation of the Solid Minerals for International Competitiveness and Domestic Prosperity’, in Abuja.

Shettima warns aides against unethical practices.

Credit: Punch papers.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, warned new political aides against unethical practices and conduct that undermines public trust and taints the Tinubu-led administration.

He said their new roles expose them to more scrutiny and criticism. Therefore, they must be mindful of their words and actions.

The State House Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Monday titled ‘State House Retreat: Avoid actions that could tarnish reputation of Tinubu administration-VP Shettima’.

FG sets two-week deadline for wage award payment to public servants.

Credit: Nigerian Tribune.

The Federal Government has set a two-week timeline on wage awards, tax exemptions, and allowances to public sector workers to cushion the pain and anguish they are going through as a result of subsidy removal, as put forward by the Trade Union Congress.

The government also agreed to iron out the modalities of accessing the intervention fund that was recently announced as a palliative for micro, small, and Medium Enterprises.

Photo Credit: Google.

LadyJam (

)