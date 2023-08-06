Today’s Headlines: Stop Tinubu and prepare for the 3rd World War; US suspends aid to Niger until democracy, Bazoum reinstated

Stop Tinubu and prepare for the 3rd World War

Jimoh Ibrahim shares the Unclassified Security Memo with the UN Security Council, USA, UK, and China Intelligence services. The memo partly reads;

A constitutional breach sounds incredibly anarchical if President-elect Bola Tinubu is not sworn in on May 29, 2023. The agitators of the unjust order are in the local court, and they appear uninterested in the court serving justice before they embrace lawlessness.

If the President-Elect cannot be inaugurated on May 29, 2023, the United Nations will have received the invitation of the Government of President Buhari for intervention. But unfortunately, Nigeria cannot afford another civil war to which the uncivilized element is dragging her! I know you will prepare to act fast in the face of justice.

US suspends aid to Niger until democracy, Bazoum reinstated

The United States has announced to halt of some of its aid programs to Niger, following the overthrow of the country’s elected president Mohamed Bazoum by the military council.

The suspension of aid programs to the West African nation was announced by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Friday, according to RFI. “The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger,” Blinken said in a statement.

However, “life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue” and the US would still carry out diplomatic and security operations to protect its personnel in the country, he said. France suspended all development aid to Niger last weekend following the coup that put Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani as the leader of the junta.

Niger: Be careful, don’t weaponize electricity – Shehu Sani advises Tinubu

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has urged President Bola Tinubu not to weaponize the electricity supply against the Niger Republic in handling the leadership crisis in the West African country.

According to Sani, the President should be careful not to be the new apprentice of French neo-Colonialism in the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, sub-region. In a tweet on Sunday, the social critic is of the view that Nigeria shouldn’t be the vigilante of imperialism in West Africa. He said that Nigeria should seize the moment and seek a new independent West Africa.

He wrote, “President Tinubu should not weaponize electricity supply to the Niger Republic. Nigeria shouldn’t be the vigilante of imperialism in West Africa. The President should be careful not to be the new apprentice of French neo-Colonialism in our subregion. This is a moment we should seize for a new Independent West Africa; beginning with killing the CFA, Cedi, and Naira and adopting a common West African Currency.”

Cop kills man at Rivers bar, suspect arrested

An operative attached to the Police Mobile Force, 43 Squadron in Gombe State, has allegedly shot dead a father of three near a popular bar in Elekahia, Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred when the deceased, identified as Olafuro Peterside, went out with his family. It was gathered that the policeman who was in company with a colleague (both from PMF 43-Squadron, Gombe) was on special duty in Rivers State. A spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Saturday morning.

She however said from information available to her, the operatives shot into the air following the alarm raised by some residents that armed robbers were operating in the area. Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, further said the two operatives at the scene of the incident had been arrested. She said the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation.

