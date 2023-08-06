Today’s Headlines: Stop Tinubu and prepare for the 3rd World War; Anambra Wins Gold

Stop Tinubu and prepare for the 3rd World War

Jimoh Ibrahim shares Unclassified Security Memo with the UN Security Council, USA, UK and China Intelligence services. The memo partly reads;

A constitutional breach sounds incredibly anarchical if President-elect Bola Tinubu is not sworn in on May 29, 2023. The agitators of the unjust order are in the local court, and they appear uninterested in the court serving justice before they embrace lawlessness.

If the President-Elect cannot be inaugurated on May 29, 2023, the United Nations will have received the invitation of the Government of President Buhari for intervention.

But unfortunately, Nigeria cannot afford another civil war to which the uncivilized element is dragging her! I know you will prepare to act fast in the face of justice.

Anambra Wins Gold

TWO students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University HIgh School, Awka, have won gold and silver medals in the just concluded Inspector General of Police Taekwondo Championship held in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

UNIZIK High School represented the state in the competition.

The winners, Moneme Benedict Ozioma and Moneme Hillary, who incidentally are brothers, won the gold medal in the junior category and silver medal respectively.

Senate, Sultan Group Reject Military Action, Caution Tinubu

The Senate and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, have asked the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, and other leaders of the region to tread with caution in addressing the political quagmire in Niger Republic following the sack of the democratically elected administration of Mohamed Bazoum.

Rising from a closed-door session that lasted about two hours to discuss the letter sent by Tinubu on the decisions taken by the regional body, the Senate, yesterday, condemned the coup d’etat in Niger but asked ECOWAS and its leaders to deploy political and diplomatic options to resolve the political impasse.

Tinubu had, on Friday, written the Senate intimating it about the coup in the neighbouring country and proposed military action and other sanctions against the juntas by the ECOWAS.

The Senate and the JNI made their positions known as the seven-day ultimatum given by West African leaders for the military in Niger to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum drew to a close, even as analysts said both sides have crucial decisions to make.

Last Sunday evening, the regional bloc, headed by Tinubu, said the junta had a week to restore constitutional order or face the possible use of force.

2023 Poll: We’ve learned lessons — Yakubu

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said lessons have been learned from the 2023 general elections and that there would be an improvement in the forthcoming circle elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

He added that the commission is satisfied with the feedback it got during the 2023 post-election review organized by the commission.

Speaking during the just concluded three-day review of the 2023 elections in Lagos, the INEC boss disclosed that most of the issues raised and recommendations made to improve the Nation’s elections would be tested in the coming elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa.

“We promised Nigerians that we were going to hold the election review meeting and conclude it within one month. We started on the 4th of July, and today is the 4th of August. The response has been overwhelming. Remember, we started with the state-level consultation with the RECs, we had an engagement with the transport unions, we then met with the State collation of the presidential election in Abuja, and then we had engagements with political parties and civil organizations, among others. So overall, we are encouraged by the response of stakeholders across the board and the quality of the contributions they have made.

Asked about the challenges that popped up during the review, he said, The number of challenges that came up, technology for voter accreditation, and result management, have been some of the issues raised, and recommendations made.

“The issue of electoral logistics, so that elections can start promptly, also includes the production and collection of Permanent voter Cards, PVCs, among others. We are harvesting all the issues and all the recommendations, and those that require administrative actions by the commission would be dealt with, but those that require amendment to the existing laws, be it the electoral act of 2022 or the constitution, we will harvest and approach the National Assembly for consideration. “

from Nigerians, and it will enable us to go back to the drawing board in our quest to continuously improve the electoral process.”

