Today’s Headlines: Stop Monday sit-at-home, it’s crippling S-East economy — Nnamdi Kanu; I will never call Tinubu ‘my president’ – Pat Utomi

Stop Monday sit-at-home, it’s crippling S-East economy — Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has asked those behind the Monday sit-at-home in the southeast region to stop the exercise.

Kanu who spoke through his lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said he does not believe in the sit-at-home, insisting he could not be fighting for his people and at the same time shutting down their economy.

He cited the effect of the sit-at-home exercise on the social, economic, cultural, and political life of the people, lamenting that it has put the Igbo under psychological, physical and mental torture.

“I am now re-echoing again and again what Nnamdi Kanu told me, ”He does not believe in that sit-at-home on Mondays,” which cripples the social, economic, cultural, and political life of the people, putting them under psychological physical, and mental torture,” he said.

Enugu govt gives tough conditions to reopen sealed businesses

In a related development, the Enugu State Government, yesterday, announced that all the shops and businesses sealed for not opening on Monday would remain closed for one week.

The State Government on Monday, made real its threat to seal any business outfit that complied with the regular Monday sit-at-home.

At least 106 shops and two banks were closed for allegedly adhering to the sit-at-home order initiated by the Finland-based Simon Ekpa, the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The shops and banks were closed by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA.

I will never call Tinubu ‘my president’ – Pat Utomi

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Pat Utomi, has said he will never call president Bola Tinubu, his president.

DailyPost recalls that Mr Utomi, during an interview on Tuesday, alleged a series of malpractices during the 2023 elections, saying the Independent National Electoral Commission made a mess of the electioneering process.

Utomi insisted that Peter Obi, would have been the better candidate to lead the country.

While speaking during the interview, he said the 2023 elections were below acceptable standards.

“I will never call Tinubu my president. the 2023 elections were inadequate. Peter Obi would have been the best candidate to lead the country.

Federal Universities Remain Tuition-Free -FG

The Presidency, on Wednesday, said that despite the hike in ancillary fees at several universities nationwide, tuition remains free in federal universities.

This comes barely five days after Federal Unity Colleges increased the school fees for new students from N45,000 to N100,000.

“For the avoidance of doubts, federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free,” a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, read Wednesday.

The statement is titled ‘Federal Universities Remain Tuition-free.’

While acknowledging the rise in fees in federal universities in the country, the presidency insisted that these are ancillary fees and do not affect tuition.

“We are aware that some universities have in recent weeks announced increases in the amount payable by students on sundry charges.”

“However, the fact remains and we have confirmed that these are discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges. They are not tuition fees,” said the Presidency.

Fears As More Witnesses Testify Against Sule

Following the ongoing governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, the Tribunal has admitted more witnesses who testified against Governor Abdullahi Sule in the ongoing hearing of a petition filed by David Emmanuel Ombugadu of the People Democratic Party, PDP.

It could be recalled that David Emmanuel Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), dragged his closest contester Governor Abdullahi Sule of All Progressive Congress (APC) to court for declared Abdullahi Sule as the governor of Nasarawa State by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

At the sitting that was held on Tuesday INEC also produced additional documents through their representative in pursuant to the subpoena issued by the Tribunal and served on INEC upon the application of the Petitioners.

The documents produced were certified true copies of Polling Units results (forms EC8As) and voters register of identified polling units which were won by the Petitioners. The documents were all admitted as evidence and also marked as Exhibits.

The Petitioners also called their Polling Unit Agent for Alwazan Polling Unit Code 009 as their witness no. 9. The witness in his testimony testified that election was held in his Unit where PDP won and results were uploaded on IReV but it was not computed into the corresponding form EC8B for the Sabon Gari Ward of Doma LGA.

