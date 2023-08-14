Today’s Headlines: Stop Inciting Coup, Our Democracy Redeemable—Shehu Sani, First Lady Hosts Super Falcons At Aso Rock

Stop Inciting Coup, Our Democracy Redeemable—Sani

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Amid alleged calls for a coup in the country, a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, believes Nigeria’s democracy is redeemable.

DAILY POST recalls that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) recently insisted that the military is happy and there were no plans for a coup in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday, the DHQ Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, frowned at reports claiming there were welfare issues within the armed forces of Nigeria, adding that the report in circulation was calling on the military to interfere in the democracy of the country.

However, in a post on his social media platform on Monday, Sani urged countrymen advocating, soliciting or inciting a coup in the country to stop.

Also a social critic, he noted that the struggle for a just, equitable and more prosperous society could still be won within the context of democracy.

(Photos Credits: Google)

First Lady Hosts Super Falcons At Aso Rock

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is currently hosting members of the Nigerian female football team, the Super Falcons, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Super Falcons crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, having lost through penalties to the English team, last Monday, August 7.

The First Lady, who held a similar meeting with the victorious Nigeria female basketball team, D’Tigresses, past Monday, has since been encouraging Nigerian female sports personalities by urging them on and holding meetings like this.

Niger Can Thwart ECOWAS Sanctions, Says Military-Appointed PM

Photos Credits: Channels TV

Niger will be able to thwart sanctions imposed by West African bloc ECOWAS in response to last month’s coup, new Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine said in an interview released Monday.

“We think that even though it is an unfair challenge that has been imposed on us, we should be able to overcome it. And we will overcome it,” Zeine, who was appointed by Niger’s military leaders, told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on Niger following the coup and has not ruled out using force against the army officers who toppled the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, on July 26.

Nigeria emerges third best English-speaking nation in Africa

Photos Credits: The Nation

Nigeria has emerged as third best in Africa and 28th globally in the EF English Proficiency Index ranking.

The Nation learnt the ranking was for countries classified as non-native English speaking.

Twenty African countries appeared in the ranking which was released in November 2022 with South Africa ranking 12th globally and first in Africa while Kenya ranks 20th globally and 2nd in Africa.

Others on the list in Africa are Ghana (41st globally and 4th in Africa), Uganda (55th globally and 5th in Africa) amongst others.

The Netherlands stands at the number one global spot while Singapore takes the second position.

