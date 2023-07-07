Today’s Headlines: Stop Impersonating Our Party, Rivers APC Warns Wike’s Men; Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Not Seeking Third Term

Stop Impersonating Our Party, Rivers APC Warns Wike’s Men

The All Progressives Congress party, APC, in Rivers State has warned the loyalists of the former governor Nyesom Wike to stop impersonating the party, its leadership, stakeholders or members by attempting to use the party’s platform to do political business.

“We particularly want to draw public attention to the activities of these individuals who have been paid handsomely to engage in the serial blackmail and impersonation of the Rivers State chapter of the APC. We advise the general public not to have anything to do with such characters”, the party said.

In a statement by its spokesman in the state, Darlington Nwauju, APC warned both those claiming to have an order of a Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice D.S. Kio which was procured on the 13th of April 2022 “under the manipulative control of Mr Wike as Governor, or those parading themselves in the name of “stakeholders”, “Amalgamated NGOs” or support groups to desist from deceiving the public about their membership status of our great party as the party has no record of membership of such persons especially the former Chief of staff (Tony Okocha) to former Governor Chibuike Amaechi.

Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Not Seeking Third Term

President Bola Tinubu on Friday praised the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

He said Sall’s decision puts national interest above personal ambition and sets a commendable tone in West Africa, which has recently been the subject of undemocratic regime change.

“With this singular decision, President Sall chose the stability, security, and economic well-being of his people over and above narrow personal interest,” Tinubu said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

The statement is titled ‘President Tinubu President Tinubu applauds Senegalese President Macky Sall over the decision not to seek a third term.

In the past few weeks, protests have rocked Senegal following speculations about a third-term ambition of President Sall, whose second tenure ends in 2024.

On Monday, the embattled President announced that he would not offer himself as a candidate for his country’s February 25, 2024, presidential election.

Senegal is considered one of the most stable democratic governments in Africa.

Adebutu Opens Case, Calls Witnesses

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State in the last election, Ladi Adebutu, has started calling his witnesses in the petition he filed against the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The calling of witnesses followed the admission of all undisputed exhibits as tendered from the bar by the petitioners on Thursday.

As the court resumed on Friday, the petitioners‘ counsel, Gordy Uche, told the tribunal that “the petitioners intend to start their trial by calling their witnesses.”

According to the Senior Advocate, he had filed a schedule of witnesses that the petitioners intended to call, in compliance with the pre-hearing report.

With no objections from the respondents, the Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal permitted the petitioners to call their witnesses.

Uche informed the tribunal that the petitioners intended to call 11 witnesses for the day.

I’m Ready To Return To Office_Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, expressed eagerness to return to his official duties while awaiting medical advice from his doctors.

According to a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Akeredolu said prayers and well wishes for his full recovery had been acting as a tonic.

He also extended gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, people of the state, as well as his team members, party leaders, fellow governors and members of the State House of Assembly.

MEANWHILE, various workers’ unions and employees have emphasised the need for the governor to ensure full recuperation before resuming official duties.

In a statement by the workers, under aegis of organised labour, which was signed by state chairmen of the labour unions, they expressed delight that the governor is recovering from his illness.

The statement reads in part: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to God for His unwavering grace and healing bestowed upon our dedicated governor.”

“The organised labour movement in Ondo State remains committed to interceding on behalf of the governor. We express our profound appreciation for the governor’s unwavering love and dedication to the workers and people of the Sunshine State.

“Despite his speedy recovery, we strongly urge our dear governor to prioritise rest and complete recuperation before resuming his duties. We understand his inclination to resume work promptly due to his strong work ethic, but we implore him to allow himself more time to rest and fully recover.

