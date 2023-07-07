Today’s Headlines: Stop Impersonating Our Party; Rivers APC Warns Wike Men, Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Not Seeking Third Term

Stop Impersonating Our Party, Rivers APC Warns Wike’s Men

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

PORT HARCOURT – The All Progressives Congress party, APC, in Rivers State has warned the loyalists of the former governor Nyesom Wike to stop impersonating the party, its leadership, stakeholders or members by attempting to use the party’s platform to do political business.

“We particularly want to draw public attention to the activities of these individuals who have been paid handsomely to engage in the serial blackmail and impersonation of the Rivers State chapter of the APC. We advise the general public not to have anything to do with such characters”, the party said.

In a statement by its spokesman in the state, Darlington Nwauju, APC warned both those claiming to have an order of a Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice D.S. Kio which was procured on the 13th of April 2022 “under the manipulative control of Mr Wike as Governor, or those parading themselves in the name of “stakeholders”, “Amalgamated NGOs” or support groups to desist from deceiving the public about their membership status of our great party as the party has no record of membership of such persons especially the former Chief of staff (Tony Okocha) to former Governor Chibuike Amaechi.

Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Choosing Stability, Democracy

Photo Credit: Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has praised the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, President Macky Sall, not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

There had been protests in Senegal in the past few weeks following speculations about a third-term ambition of President Sall, who is moving towards the end of his second term in office. Sall is due to complete his second term of office in 2024.

President Sall on Monday told the people of Senegal, a country considered as one of the most stable democratic governments in Africa, that he would not offer himself as a candidate for the February 25, 2024 presidential election in his country.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, President Tinubu noted that with the decision, President Sall has put the interest of his country, the peace, and stability of the West African region above his personal interest.

The Nigerian leader, who applauded the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, said history would be kind to President Sall.

“The decision of President Mack Sall that he will abide by the constitutional term of office and not offer himself for a third term in Senegal is heart-warming.

TB Joshua celebrated in new drama

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

It was encomiums galore as the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) celebrated the 60th posthumous birthday of its founder, Prophet TB Joshua, recently.

The legend, who died on June 5, 2021, was celebrated by many from far and wide in a church service at the SCOAN, Ikotun, Lagos.

In a drama presentation by the youths of the church and the choristers, entitled God’s General, the performance depicted the time when T.B.Joshua was born at Arigidi-Akoko, in Ondo State.

Joshua stayed in his mother’s womb for 15 months, because he was a special child, according to the drama presentation, and he turned out to be a great man who exuded exceptional charisma, authority and divine grace, succeeding in breaking barriers.

The second drama was entitled Light and Darkness by another set of church youths, eight males, representing demons/devil, and two male representing the angels.

10th House’ll make Nigerians proud –Atu, LP Rep

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

As the 10th Assembly kicks off in earnest, member of the House of Representatives, Enugu North and South Federal Constituency, Honourable Chimaobi Sam Atu, has said members will work hard to justify the confidence in them by the electorate.

Atu, who is a member of the Labour Party, told Daily Sun, that the lawmakers, irrespective of party affiliation, will collaborate to come up with laws that will address national challenges. He stated that at the end of the day, Nigerians will be very proud of the 10th House under the leadership of the speaker, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas.

The lawmaker also promised that members from the minority parties will offer a robust and constructive opposition, to the benefit of the entire country.

What should your constituency and the entire country expect from you as a member of the House of Representatives, in the next four years?

Number one is giving a voice to my people and constituents and indigent Nigerians. Education. We need to improve the education system in Nigeria; by making laws, pushing bills that will strengthen the education system. Without education, this nation is doomed. Therefore, my colleagues and I, will vote overwhelmingly for an increased education budget.

Photo Credit: Google

