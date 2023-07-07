Today’s Headlines: Stop Impersonating Our Party-APC Warns Wike’s Men, Tinubu To Attend ECOWAS Summit In Guinea-Bissau

Stop Impersonating Our Party, Rivers APC Warns Wike’s Men.

The All Progressives Congress party, APC, in Rivers State has warned the loyalists of the former governor Nyesom Wike to stop impersonating the party, its leadership, stakeholders or members by attempting to use the party’s platform to do political business.

“We particularly want to draw public attention to the activities of these individuals who have been paid handsomely to engage in the serial blackmail and impersonation of the Rivers State chapter of the APC. We advise the general public not to have anything to do with such characters”, the party said.

In a statement by its spokesman in the state, Darlington Nwauju, APC warned both those claiming to have an order of a Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice D.S. Kio which was procured on the 13th of April 2022 “under the manipulative control of Mr Wike as Governor, or those parading themselves in the name of “stakeholders”, “Amalgamated NGOs” or support groups to desist from deceiving the public about their membership status of our great party as the party has no record of membership of such persons especially the former Chief of staff (Tony Okocha) to former Governor Chibuike Amaechi.

Tinubu To Attend ECOWAS Summit In Guinea-Bissau ﻿

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, July 8, to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

The Summit, which takes place on Sunday, July 9, is expected to address memoranda on pressing sub-regional issues including; Report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) covering security challenges faced by the member countries ; Report of the 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as Report on the status of Transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

Other items slated for discussion include; Memoranda on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and the Report on Obstacles to Free Movement of Goods on the Abidjan- Lagos corridor.

Four fear killed in Auchi cult clash

A clash between rival cult groups in Auchi Polytechnic has reportedly claimed the lives four persons in Auchi, Edo State.

The victims were said to have been killed in different locations during a clash between the Black Axe and Supreme Vikings confraternities which was triggered by alleged shooting of a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member on June 24.

The Youth Corper, said to be a member of the Black Axe confraternity was allegedly shot by a member of the rival Supreme Vikings Confraternity.

He was said to have been rushed to the hospital for treatment but was later discharged.

It was learnt that in a reprisal attack, a member of Vickings group was reportedly killed around Mr. Biggs in Jattu, Auchi while three other victims were shot dead around Mechanic Site, Vacchi and Winners Road in the Polytechnic town.

Lagos State taskforce goes tough on Okada riders, passengers, arrests 6

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested three commercial motorcycle riders (Okada) and three of their passengers for violating the state’s traffic law of plying restricted routes .

The Agency which has vowed to henceforth, deal with Okada riders and passengers who ply restricted routes, especially the highways, said it would arraign the suspects to stand as deterrent to other who may want to test the mighty of the state law on restrictions.

According to Director Press & Public Affairs Lagos State Taskforce, Mr. Gbadeyan Abdulraheem,”“We arrested six suspects including riders and passengers today (Friday)at CMS and we will ensure that they face the full wrath of the law. We hope that it would serve as a deterrent to others who intend riding or patronizing okada operators on restricted routes. Anyone caught would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly”

“Taskforce wish to reiterated its commitment to ridding the State of the menace of Okada operators who have deviced new means of operating on the Highways and restricted routes across the Metropolis.

