Today’s Headlines: Still On Prosecution Of Electoral Offenders, Nigerians Deserve The Best – Olufemi Ajadi

Still On Prosecution Of Electoral Offenders

Photo Credit: Leadership

Last week, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it had received 215 case files from the Nigerian Police in respect of electoral infractions during the 2023 general elections.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with states Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to commence review of the general election, said the commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to prosecute the electoral offenders.

Photo Credit: Google

The body of lawyers has provided 427 lawyers to help prosecute the cases free of charge.

Yakubu also said the commission had received the police report on the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Yunusa Ari, saying INEC would soon take appropriate actions against him.

The infamous Adamawa REC has since become the face of all that is wrong with the recruitment processes for who serves in the electoral commission.

Before Yakubu’s disclosure on the number of those to be prosecuted, former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, had disclosed that 781 suspected electoral offenders were arrested in connection with the February 25 and March 18 general elections.

Nigerians Deserve The Best – Ajadi

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun state, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has said he has capacity, quality and brilliance in governance to make Nigeria a better country rather than infringe more hardship on the masses.

Ajadi, a governorship candidate of the party in 2023 elections said if he is opportune to lead the country, his administration will focus more on masses oriented program, which will bring succour to the less privileged.

He said he would improve education and health sectors, tourism and hospitality, security of lives and property and improvement of agricultural sector.

He made the disclose on Monday while speaking on leadership role and community development.

While explaining that better way to confront economic woe bedeviling the country is to diversify from mono economy focusing on oil into other sector like tourism, hospitality and agriculture, noted that power sector should also be giving a priority.

Ajadi maintained that Nigerians deserve the best, which he believes he has the mental and physical capacity to offer them.

Accordong to him, “I’ve been a very successful private sector person. I am not an ordinary person but extra ordinary person. I have come to make a name like late sage Obafemi Awolowo, whose in all his life, he was given to the masses and not to eat public fund. I don’t know when I will leave, but whenever I am still alive all my effort will go for masses and humanity.

Don’t Appoint Ex-Govs Into Your Cabinet, Arewa Group Tells Tinubu

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Youths from northern Nigeria have called on President Bola Tinubu to remove names of former Governors of the North West region from his ministerial list to avoid eating his words.

The group, Voice of Northern Youths Patriots (VNYP), lead by Alhaji Mustapha Mai Royal specifically mentioned names of the three former state governors in the region who are under investigation for alleged corruption cases to the tune of billions of Naira.

The group addressed newsmen in Kano on Monday and called on the President not to go back on the promise to give the country the best leadership it needs by appointing the best hands.

The group also warned that they would not want a situation where the north will in future disregard whatever the president will tell them in after eating his words by making the wrong appointments.

Lagos: 42 killed, 177 rescued in 1,642 fire outbreaks in 6 months

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

Forty-two people died, while I77 were rescued in six months in 1,642 emergency incidents recorded in Lagos in the last six months.

The statistics under review was between January and June 2023. Also, N14. 62 billion properties were destroyed by fire.

This disclosure was made yesterday by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in her mid-year activity report made available to journalists. A breakdown of the report showed that out of the 1,462 emergencies attended to, fire disasters ranked highest with 924 incidents in different parts of the state.

Ninety-two emergencies on rescue were recorded, 41 on salvage, three on explosion, two on building collapse, while 400 false calls were received.

Furthermore, Adeseye disclosed in the mid-year activity report that “the estimated properties saved is about N87.72 billion, leaving the properties lost to N14.62 billion”

Nasu001 (

)