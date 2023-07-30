Today’s Headlines: SSS releases Kanu for visit to his doctors; Crisis Hit SDP As Over 7,000 Officials resign in Imo

SSS releases Nnamdi Kanu for visit to his doctors

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB,) says the IPOB leader has finally undergone his medical examination.

Mr Ejiofor, in a statement on Saturday, said Mr Kanu underwent the medical examination in an unnamed hospital in Abuja on Friday.

“…We are pleased to inform you that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with his choice personal physician yesterday (Friday) in a hospital in Abuja, outside the facility of the State Security Service (SSS),” he said.

“As part of the protocol, I witnessed the consultation. The medical examination was seamless and productive, and he (Kanu) will be progressing to the next stage soon,” the lawyer added.

Mr Kanu, facing a terrorism trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been detained at the SSS facility since he was rearrested in June 2021.

Crisis: Over 7,000 SDP officials resign in Imo

No less than 7,331 officials of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Imo have resigned their positions and exited the party.

The erstwhile secretary of SDP in Imo, Mr Ogbonna Alozie, disclosed this while briefing newsmen shortly after the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) meeting in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, on Sunday.

DAILY POST reports that the resignation comes two days after the party’s chairman in the state, Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu, also announced his resignation from the position and the party.

All 24 state officials of the party, 594 local government officials, and 6,710 officials at the ward level resigned from their positions and memberships in the party.

Alozie said the decision was reached by the officials, who unanimously agreed to show their solidarity to Okaforanyanwu, whom he said had been “marginalised and unfairly treated by the party’s national leadership despite his sacrifices to keep the party afloat in the state.”

Speaking, the party’s Orlu zonal chairman, Mr Emmanuel Nwanegbo, said that a candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo was imposed on members of the party by its national leadership, contrary to the party’s extant laws, which provide for an open contest.

Ganduje: Stop shortchanging us, N’Central APC tells Tinubu

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in the North Central geopolitical zone have cautioned President Bola Tinubu against attempts to shortchange the zone in the selection of a new National Chairman for the party.

Following the resignation of the erstwhile National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa state, North Central Nigeria, there are reported attempts by the President and the APC Governors’ Forum to impose the immediate-past Governor of Kano state (North West), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on the party as Adamu’s replacement.

However, the APC North Central Progressives Forum said if Osun State is allowed to replace the erstwhile National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore who is from that state, the same legal right must be extended to Nasarawa state, or at least, any other state in the North Central.

Convener of the Forum, Comrade Ahmed Suleiman in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said it was deeply surprising and disappointing “to see how some stakeholders from North Central are busy endorsing or celebrating the unjustifiable deliberate plan to short-change and undermine the interests of the North Central Zone of APC and the Zone at large”.

Police arrest ’88 criminals’ following launch of ‘operation flush’ in Lagos

The Lagos police command has arrested no fewer than 88 suspected criminals following the launch of “operation flush”.

On July 27, the command launched a special operation code-named “operation flush” to curb traffic robbery in the state.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the command, the move followed recent complaints by some residents on the resurgence of traffic robberies and other crimes in the state.

Speaking with the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) on Sunday, Idowu Owohunwa, the commissioner of police, said officers carried out a raid where hard drugs and arms were recovered, and suspects were arrested.

He said that the suspects will be paraded, adding that one of the locations of security concerns raised include the Orile/Iganmu axis.

He added that some of the current tension in the area is linked to the bridge.

“On Thursday, we held a meeting and we launched tion Flush. So many divisions have undertaken raids of black spots,” he said.

