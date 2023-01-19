Today’s Headlines: Spokesman For Imo Ex-Gov Resigns, Uzodinma Donates 27 Vehicles To Boost Security

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Spokesman For Imo Ex-Gov Resigns

Nze Meekam K. Mgbenwelu Eziama Ubulu, a spokesperson for the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha’s political structure, ‘Rebuild Imo Movement’ has resigned.

The resignation of Mgbenwelu is linked to the Supreme Court nullification of the senatorial primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party for Imo West (Orlu zone) that produced Rt Hon Jones Onyereri as the candidate.

Uzodinma Donates 27 Vehicles To Boost Security In Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has donated 27 new Hilux vehicles to security agencies to beef up security during the ongoing distribution and collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state.

Uzodimma handed over the vehicles to operatives of the state “50mindstion Search and Flush”, on Wednesday in Owerri.

Obi Campaigns In Kaduna

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has promised to restructure the security architecture in order to tackle insecurity in the country if elected the president in the February 25 election.

He made the pledge on Wednesday as his campaign train landed in Kaduna State, two days after his appearance at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom where he discussed his policies with the London think-tank.

Abba Kyari, Others Know Fate March 22

An application filed by the DCP Abba Kyari and three other suspended police officers seeking to quash the criminal charges against them has been adjourned until March 22 for ruling.

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja fixed the date after counsel for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Joseph Sunday, and the defence lawyers, presented their arguments for and against the motion.

Customs Recovers N5.8bn From Importers At Lagos Port

The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Strike Force Unit, Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has recovered N5.8billion from fraudulent importers who refused to pay accurate duty to the federal government coffers.

Speaking to journalists on the activities of the unit in 2022, the team lead, CGC’s Strike force, Mohammed Yusuf, at a press briefing in Lagos, on Wednesday, disclosed that the unit intercepted N5.8billion from Demand Notice (DN) from fraudulent importers between January- December, 2022, while the unit also seized different contrabands worth N9billion,

