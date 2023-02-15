Today’s Headlines: Sowunmi’s Call For Bode George’s Arrest Is A Sign Of Frustration; Atiku Victory’ll Shock Wike-Tapgun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sowunmi’s Call For Bode George’s Arrest Sign Of Frustration

LAGOS – The Special Adviser on Media to the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, Olusegun Edwards, has described the call by Segun Sowunmi, former Spokesman to presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for the arrest of Chief Olabode George as a sign of frustration and disillusionment over his loss, in his failed bid to become the Governorship candidate of PDP in Ogun State.

Reacting to what he described as an unwarranted attack on George by Sowunmi, he said Sowunmi is jaundiced and parochial to have made such a disdainful statement against a reverred Chief George, The Atoona Odua of Yorubaland, who is always looked upon for his fatherly advice

“He (Sowunmi) is suffering from the disillusionment of his loss of PDP’s governorship ticket in Ogun State through the ballot box and the court process he instituted against the party flag bearer Chief Ladi Adebutu, who has been recognised as the undisputed candidate of PDP by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Ogun State”.

Atiku’s victory will shock Wike, others, says Tapgun

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former governor of Plateau State, Fidelis Tapgun, has expressed confidence that the PDP will win the forthcoming presidential poll.

Tapgun knocked the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and other PDP stalwarts, who had refused to work for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said despite Wike’s opposition and attempts to frustrate Atiku’s ambition, the Rivers State governor would be shocked by the number of votes Atiku would garner even in Rivers State.

I’ll manage Nigeria’s resources responsibly, boost revenue – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, has pledged to manage Nigeria’s resources responsibly and boost revenue if elected.

At an APC political gathering held by the party on Tuesday at the Dan Anyiam stadium in Owerri, Tinubu made the pledge to party members.

He committed to making Imo a popular tourist destination, investing in youth education, and maintaining the integrity of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Lagos begins distribution of palliatives to residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday commenced the distribution of palliative to the vulnerable in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said the launch held at Alausa Secretariat, Lagos, was necessitated to cushion the effects of the hardship experienced by residents.

The vulnerable, civil servants, among others benefitted from the exercise.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the measure was necessary to alleviate the hunger caused by outcome of currency redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria and other crises associated with fuel scarcity.

