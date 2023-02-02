Today’s Headlines: Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Endorse Obi, Wike Justifies Reversal Of Stadium Approval For Atiku Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Endorse Obi

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The decision was announced on Thursday in a communique read by John Nwodo, the immediate past president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, at the end of a meeting of the forum in Abuja.

Wike Justifies Reversal Of Rivers Stadium

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has defended his administration’s action to cancel the approval it earlier granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council to use a stadium in the state for its rally.

The State Government January 11 approved the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the PDP presidential really which is fixed for February 11.

We’re Given N1000 To Vote For Buhari, Now It’s Tinubu- Resident

Mallam Ango, a resident of Wamakko Local Government, Sokoto State, has alleged that political actors in his community promised all residents N2,000 if they voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In a conversation with SaharaReporters on Wednesday afternoon, Ango claimed that it was a usual practice in his community for people to demand money before voting in any of the general elections.

Tinubu Campaigns In Osun

There is heavy security ahead of the arrival of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima for campaign rally in Osogbo capital of Osun State.

Checks by The Nation on Thursday observed that security operatives manned strategic junctions and flash points around the capital, Osogbo.

Court Dismisses Suit Against Oyetola’s Participation

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to restore the nullification of the participation of Osun’s ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola and his deputy Benedict Alabi in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Centus Nweze held that the appeal by the PDP lacked merit and directed the counsel to the PDP Kehinde Ogunwumiju to withdraw it.

