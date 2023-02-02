Today’s Headlines: Southern; Middle Belt Leaders Endorse Obi, Tinubu Popularity Lifted APC In S’East

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Endorse Peter Obi.

Photo credit: Leadership

About three weeks to the 2023 general elections, Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, as its preferred candidate for the February 25 election.

The Forum took the decision after its extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday.The leadersship of SMBLF is made up of the Middle Belt, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) leaders.

The communique after the meeting was read by a former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

Tinubu’s popularity lifted APC in Southeast. ﻿

Photo credit: The Nation

The choice of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate has lifted the party in the Southeast.

This was the submission of the APC’s National Vice Chairman, Southeast, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, on Thursday in Awka He expressed optimism about winning the Southeast in the forthcoming presidential election.

Arodiogbu said the attendance at Tuesday’s rally of the party in Anambra had further confirmed the stronghold of APC in the zone.

According to him: “The popularity of the APC candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu in Anambra is very high.

2023: I’ll appoint women into key positions – Uba Sani.

Photo credit: Vanguard

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has said that

his administration will appoint women into key positions and support their businesses when elected governor.

He noted that Kaduna state is one of the most gender inclusive governments in the country and promised to continue to empower women when elected governor of Kaduna state.

Senator Uba Sani who made this pledge at Kajuru on Wednesday, while reacting to women’s request for adequate representation during a Town Hall meeting, prior to the campaign rally.

We’ll not allow Atiku to use our facility for campaign rally – UNIPORT.

The management of University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, has dismissed a report on the social media that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will hold his campaign rally in the University of Port Harcourt.

The management of the UNIPORT in a press statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Sam Kpenu, dismissed the report making the rounds on the social media allegedly credited to one Mr Humble lion with the telephone number +234 7031061646 as false.

The Management of the university stated that it has not authorized any political campaign rally and has no ground for political campaigns.

Govt vows to prosecute reckless truck drivers.

Photo credit: Punchng

Following the truck accident in Ojuelegba which claimed nine lives, the Lagos State Government has vowed to prosecute reckless truck drivers who are complicit in accidents to the full extent of the law.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, made the promise in a statement on Wednesday.

Toriola added that the move became necessary because of other truck accidents in Ikotun which claimed the lives of innocent citizens and left scores of people injured, and also at Abule-Egba road, and Odoyalaro (Maryland) Bridge.

Photo credit: Google

