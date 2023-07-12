Today’s Headlines: Some Govs Enjoying Insecurity In South East — Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere; Oyo Ex-Governor Ladoja Sues Gov Makinde, Olubadan, others Over Chieftaincy Reviews

Some Govs Enjoying Insecurity In South East—Ikenga

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

A House of Representatives member for the Ideato Federal Constituency in Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has said that some South-East governors have failed to bring an end to the crisis in the region because they are benefiting from it.

Ugochinyere stated this during a chat with ARISE TV regarding the incessant security challenges in the region.

He said, “There’s so much power that the president has in the constitution that he could use to bring this matter to a close within the shortest possible time. But the South-East leaders need to sit down to find a common ground over this issue of insecurity.

“The most important thing is that we want peace in the South-East because everywhere is devastated. Erosion is killing us. Infrastructure has collapsed. And then we cannot even sleep because our houses are being burnt and our people are being killed. This is not good.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Ladoja Sues Makinde, Others

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

Rashidi Ladoja, former Oyo State Governor has filed a suit against Governor Seyi Makinde, the state attorney general and 11 monarchs over the recent elevation of high chiefs to kings.

Olubadan of Ibadan, and the recently elevated High chiefs to Obas. The lawsuit is in response to the elevation of the high chiefs as Obas by the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Ten high chiefs in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital were recently crowned as monarchs by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Dr. Lekan Balogun.

The elevation grants the new monarchs authority over local government areas in the ancient city.

Ladoja, however, refused to accept to be elevated, saying he was only interested in becoming the Olubadan of Ibadan.

US court sentences Woodberry to eight years in prison

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

A federal judge in the United States has sentenced Jacob Olalekan Ponle, popularly known as Woodberry, to eight years and three months in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud.

Woodberry was sentenced on Tuesday by Judge Robert Gettleman of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.

“The defendant is hereby committed to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to be imprisoned for a total term of 100 months as to count,” Gettleman said.

Ponle was sentenced after being convicted on one count of fraud. Seven other counts were dismissed following a plea bargain in April.

According to Gettleman’s ruling, Ponle was to submit himself to the US Marshal Service for onward transfer to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, where his family members, especially his American fiancée, would be allowed to visit him.

He will also be “surrendered to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for deportation immediately following his incarceration”, the judge said.

JUST IN: NMDPRA releases new gas prices today

Photos Credits: The Nation

After a review with the Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Olu Verheijen, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) will release the new gas pricing template today.

The Authority Chief Executive Officer Engr. Farouk Ahmed broke the news at the launch of the headquarters of “Decade of Gas,” in Abuja.

He noted that the authority has already engaged the relevant stakeholders like the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

He added that NMDPRA has also consulted the commercial sector that have all aligned with the new pricing template.

According to him: “Recently we have been engaging with all the stakeholders in arriving at the domestic price for gas.

