Today’s Headlines: Six hospitalised as building collapses in Ekiti; Drama as villagers abduct bandits’ wives in Zamfara

Six hospitalised as building collapses in Ekiti

No fewer than six persons escape death by whiskers following the collapse of an event centre in Ijero-Ekiti, headquarters of Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The Nation gathered that the incident occurred at about 4:15 pm on Saturday, September 2.

The building with 250 occupants had its roof and walls receded while being used as reception venue for a burial ceremony, leaving guests sustaining varying degree of injuries.

It was learned that the prompt arrival of the Fire Services personnel at the incident scene prevented casualties, as they rescued the victims from the rubble and swiftly transported them to the hospital for treatment.

Apart from the wreckage, the building auditorium and surroundings were littered with spilled foods served for the guests, broken bottles, shoes, male caps, female wigs and headgears.

Relaying how the incident happened, an eyewitness said: “A reception exercise for a burial ceremony was ongoing when there was a deep crack on the wall. And suddenly, the roofing and Plaster of Paris(POP) caved in and fell on those who were seated inside the auditorium.

“This caused a stampede. Many were wounded in the process while some occupants sustained serious bodily injuries. I was here with the Chairman of the Local Government with Fire Service men to rescue the people out of the rubbles.

Drama as villagers abduct bandits’ wives in Zamfara

For once, residents of a small community in Zamfara State have had one back at the bandits who have been oppressing them for years.

After enduring endless taxation, beating, kidnapping and other forms of harassment from the gunmen who have turned the once peaceful state into a terror axis,residents of Birnin Magaji, recently decided to bare their own fangs at the terrorists.

The gunmen had recently carried out a fresh raid in the area kidnapping some residents for ransom.

But while the terrorists were busy counting the hours and days for the ransom to come, youths in the village intercepted wives of the bandits including a pregnant woman who were on transit, according to online publication, PR Nigeria.

Apparently shocked by the audacity of the villagers,the bandits opted to enter into negotiation to resolve the matter.

The publication quoted a youth leader in the area as saying that during the latest raid conducted by the bandits, they invaded some farms and threatened the farmers before they took them away.

Bauchi Police neutralize scores of kidnappers, rescue victims﻿

tives of the Bauchi State Police have burst into suspected kidnappers’ enclaves and neutralized scores of them, with several others injured during a gun duel in Burra Forest, Ningi local government area of the State.

According to a press statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, on 02/9/2023 at about 1500 hrs, Police operatives in line with tion Restore Peace (ORP). Comprising Police, military, and other quasi-security outfits, particularly local hunters on a routine patrol, stormed into the kidnappers’ den located on top of the mountain situated at Shande village area of Kurmi, a village at the outskirts of Burra.

On sighting the team of combined operatives, the kidnappers started firing at the operatives; however, in response, the operatives repelled the kidnappers with superior firepower, which lasted for about 2 hours.

As a result, 16 kidnapped victims were rescued, out of which 5 were variously injured while the remaining 11 were rescued unhurt.

The injured victims rescued are Alh. Shuaibu of Kurmi village, Burra; Alh. Bammi of Kongoro village, Burra; Mai Unguwa Shende village, Burra; Dantsoho Mai Shayi of Kurmi village, Burra; and Abubakar of Matigwai village, Sumaila LGA, Kano State.

They were evacuated to Burra General Hospital for immediate medical treatment, while the remaining 11 victims were rescued unhurt, namely. Zahariya Ibrahim, aged 17, of Dana Village, Burra; Walida Idi, aged 16, of Sabon Gida Mazai village, Burra; and Maryam Shehu, aged 25, of Sabon Gida Mazai village, Burra.

Also rescued unhurt are Abubakar Adamu, aged 15 of Ruwan Dinya village Burra; Muntari Badamasi, aged 40 of Shaka Leme village Burra; Ibrahim Abdullahi, aged 15 of Ruwan Dinya village Burra; and Sani Abdullahi, aged 10 of Ruwan Dinya village Burra.

