Today’s Headlines: Sit-At-Home: Tinubu‘ll Not Release Nnamdi Kanu – Josef Onoh; Tinubu Arrives In Guinea-Bissau For ECOWAS Summit, Visits Nigerian Troops

Tinubu‘ll Not Release Nnamdi Kanu _Onoh

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Former President Bola Tinubu’s spokesman in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has disclosed that despite the violent tactics now employed in the Biafra agitation, the presidency will not interfere in the judiciary process that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is undergoing.

Onoh rather urged Igbo leaders to rally together to resolve the sit-at home syndrome which he described as a tiger that they were riding on but has turned around to feed on them.

He stated that south east region is now a war zone without any external aggressor but an enemy they created for themselves and which is now affecting other regions in the country.

He lamented that the south east is a region at war with itself where innocent primary school children are attacked and Igbo markets set ablze by loyalists of a man that most south east leaders are agitating for his release.

“Unfortunately, President Bola Tinubu will not be pressured into releasing anybody because that will mean tampering with an already existing judiciary process, and no amount of bullying, politicking can arm-twist Asiwaju to do otherwise.

“The proponents for the release of Nnamdi Kanu should however remember that despite the Court order that allows him to go on bail, they should also know that there are other pending cases on him in the courts of which only one granted him bail.

Tinubu Arrives In Guinea-Bissau For ECOWAS Summit, Visits Nigerian Troops

Photo Credit:Channels Television’s

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Presidential aide Dele Alake, in a statement on Saturday, said the President’s aircraft touched down at the International Airport in Bissau at exactly 5.30 pm local time.

Tinubu is also said to have visited the Nigerian contingent stationed in the country under the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force.

President Bola Tinubu visits the Nigerian Troops stationed in Bissau on Sautrday, July 8, 2023, as part of the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force, on arrival at the Aeroporto International Guinea-Bissau ahead of the 63rd Ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. (Facebook/PBAT Media Centre)

Photo Credit:Google

I’ll Still Beg JAMB, Osita Chidoka Maintains

Photo Credit:Channels Television’s

With Friday’s revelation that Mmesoma Ejikeme admittedly manipulated her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, former Minister of Ation Osita Chidoka says his offer to beg for leniency on her behalf still stands.

Ejikeme had claimed she scored 362 out of 400, which would have made the 19-year-old the best-performing candidate of the year.

But Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) noted that the template of the document bearing her result was discontinued in 2021. The exam body, therefore, rejected the result as “patently fake” and assured her that she would face prosecution.

JAMB further revealed that her actual score was 249 and barred her from taking its mandatory examination for intending undergraduates for three years.

Tinubu Should Submit List Of Ministers With Portfolios — Rep

Photo Credit:Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu should submit the list of ministerial nominees for screening with their portfolios, a two-term member of the House of Representatives, Dr Alex Egbona, has said.

According to Egbona, the decision would help ensure that the right questions are asked of the ministerial nominees during screening.

He also defended the ‘bow and go’ screening policy of the Senate which shields ministerial nominees from rigorous questioning.

He said that the culture of ‘bow and go’ was to show comradeship to nominees with legislative experience.

Egbona representing the Abi/Yakurr federal constituency of Cross River State made the suggestions in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Friday at the graduation ceremony of Cohorts 12 of the advanced leadership programme of the GOTNI National Leadership Centre.

The programme, a five-day training on leadership, had 21 students graduating from the GOTNI LC.

During the event, the CEO of GOTNI LC, Dr Linus Okorie, appealed to the president to appoint only people who are action-oriented and filled with pursuit of service beyond self as ministers

