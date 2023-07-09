Today’s Headlines: Sit-at-Home: Tinubu’ll Never Think Of Releasing Nnamdi Kanu – Dr. Josef Onoh; DSS Grills Ex-Zamfara Gov, Yari

Sit-at-Home: Tinubu’ll Never Think Of Releasing Nnamdi Kanu – Onoh

President Bola Tinubu’s ex-spokesperson in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has disclosed that despite the violent tactics now employed in the Biafra agitation, the presidency will not interfere in the judiciary process that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is undergoing.

Onoh rather urged Igbo leaders to rally together to resolve the sit-at home syndrome which he described as a tiger that they were riding on but has turned around to feed on them.

He stated that south east region is now a war zone without any external aggressor but an enemy they created for themselves and which is now affecting other regions in the country.

He lamented that the south east is a region at war with itself where innocent primary school children are attacked and Igbo markets set ablze by loyalists of a man that most south east leaders are agitating for his release.

“Unfortunately, President Bola Tinubu will never think of releasing Nnamdi Kanu, because that will mean tampering with an already existing judiciary process, and no amount of bullying, politicking can arm-twist Asiwaju to do otherwise.

DSS Arrest, Yari

The senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari, is being grilled by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.

A source close to him according to the Nation stated that he went to the DSS office with the former governor of Zamfara State, when they detained him.

The reason for his detention and interrogation has not been ascertained as at the time of filling this report.

However, when Vanguard called the Public Relations Officer of DSS National Headquarters, Dr. Peter Afunanya, for confirmation his number wasn’t going through.

Buni Away From Yobe To Woo Investors_ Ex-Aides

A former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Abdulmumin Liman, has said that the absence of the governor from the state was to enable him to get foreign investments for the state.

Buni, who was re-elected as the governor of the state, was said to have been absent from the state for some time.

The situation has however been greeted with criticism as some residents wondered about his whereabouts. Some of the residents have taken to social media to condemn the governor’s absence from the state

One of them, Abdulazeez Hassan, lamented on his Facebook page, ‘33 days and counting…It is well here in Yobe.’

A tweep identified as @alhassan_bagare, in his tweet stated, “Abeg tell him to come back to his ruling state not to be handing over there pls (sic).”

Commenting on the development, the former aide revealed that the governor had been in Abuja, meeting with foreign investors on how to increase revenue generation and productivity in the state.

Gunmen Kill 9 Persons, Raze Six Houses In Plateau

Gunmen have killed nine persons and burnt down six houses in Sabon Gari community in Mangu Local Government Area of the Plateau.

Mr Jerry Datim, one of leaders in the community, disclosed this telephone to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

