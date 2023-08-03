Today’s Headlines: Sit-at-home: Police won’t abandon you, CP tells injured cops; FG mourns ex-Cote

Sit-at-home: Police won’t abandon you, CP tells injured cops

Source: Punch paper

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, on Wednesday visited two police officers who were injured on Monday during a clash with fighters of the Indigenous People of Biafra enforcing sit-at-home in Anambra State.

A joint team of soldiers, policemen, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and vigilantes, had dislodged IPOB fighters from their hideouts in Anambra on Monday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, had said in a statement on Tuesday that five soldiers and two policemen were injured by the Improvised Explosives Devices reportedly detonated by the IPOB fighters.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement on Wednesday that the CP visited the injured corps to boost the morale of personnel.

FG mourns ex-Cote d’Ivoire’s president’s death

Source: Punch paper

The Federal Government has condoled the government and citizens of Cote d’Ivoire on the death of their former president, Henri Bedie.

Bedie died on Tuesday at age 89.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli,

described Bedie as an astute career diplomat and a politician who would be remembered by his country.

Villarreal captain tips Chukwueze to ‘rock’ in Milan

Source: Punch paper

Villarreal captain Dani Parejo has backed Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze to shine, following his move to Serie A with AC Milan.

Parejo joined Spanish football writer, Jamie Kemble, who had also backed Samuel Chukwueze to shine at the San Siro.

Milan completed the signing of Chukwueze from Villarreal on a five-year deal worth €28m, including add-ons last week as the Nigerian became Stefano Pioli’ seventh summer acquisition ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old, who scored 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions last season for the Yellow Submarine, has been touted to form a dangerous two-flanked attack along with Rafael Leao for Milan next season.

Subsidy removal: Beyond Tinubu, Kyari’s personal interests

Source: Punch paper

One of the major highlights of the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been the suspension of the payment of subsidy for premium motor spirit commonly called petrol.

Though there have been so many reforms introduced into the system since its inauguration on May 29, 2023, the removal of fuel subsidies seemed to have been the most daring move ever made by any administration.

Come to think of it, as critical as fuel subsidy removal is to the turnaround of the economy, successive governments have made brick walls in their attempts to end the subsidy regime.

And, ever since that May 29th, 2023 pronouncement, a cloud of dust has been raised from different quarters, either from uninformed or from the camp of those who benefited, albeit criminally or otherwise, while the subsidy regime held sway. And a lot of water has passed under the bridge too, including threats of strike.

Qualityupdates (

)