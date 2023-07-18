Today’s Headlines: Sit-At-Home: Ohanaeze Suggests Eight Ways Bola Tinubu Can Address Southeast Violence; Adeleke To Swear In Commissioners Wednesday

Ohanaeze Suggests Ways Bola Can Address Violence

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo sociocultural organization has listed eight ways President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can permanently address the issue of sit-at-home in the Southeast.

Ohanaeze believes peace and stability would be restored across the Southeast if Tinubu implements its suggestions on addressing the sit-at-home.

The apex Igbo sociocultural organization urged Tinubu to dialogue with relevant stakeholders in the Southeast, including Biafra agitators; release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB; address the issue of marginalization in the Southeast, and ensure regional development initiatives.

Others include ensuring security and law enforcement of the region, reconciliation and healing, youth empowerment and education, and political representation and participation.

Adeleke To Swear In Commissioners

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, will on Wednesday (tomorrow), swears in his newly appointed commissioners.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the Chief of Staff to Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former governor of Osun State, Festus Adeyemo, and two commissioners that served in the state cabinet during the tenure of ex-governor, Rauf Aregbesola, alongside 22 others were unveiled as commissioner-nominees by the State House of Assembly.

The Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, read the names as contained in the letter sent to the lawmakers by Adeleke at the plenary on July 7.

The two members of Aregbesola’s cabinet that made the list are Kolapo Alimi, who served as commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Mr. Biyi Odunlade, who was Special Adviser and later commissioner for Sports.

Adeyemo, who is from Irewole Local Government Area, served as Chief of Staff to Oyinlola at the twilight of his administration, when the man that occupied the post in 2003, Dr Peter Babalola, left the cabinet in pursuit of governorship ambition.

Also listed is the widow of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, the elder brother of the incumbent governor, Mrs Folashade Adeleke.

Take Over Prosecution Of NDLEA Officers Accused Of Killing 2 Year-Old – Reps Tell IGP

The House of Representatives has urged the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbotokun to prosecute NDLEA officers accused of killing 2years old Ivan Omhonrina.

The House made the call on Tuesday following a motion moved by Uyime Idem on the floor of the House.

Mr Idem said the toddler was killed on 13 July in Asaba while his younger brother was shot in the eye.

The lawmaker said the extra-judicial killings by law enforcement agents must be curbed by ensuring swift intervention.

Nigeria Police Academy Denies Opening Admissions Into school, Warns Against Fraudsters

The Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, has described as fake and fraudulent, news that it is admitting new intakes into the School, warning Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters spreading false information.

The Commandant of the Academy, AIG Sadiq Abubakar, told newsmen on Tuesday, that the Academy is shocked to find out that some criminal elements were selling admissions to unsuspecting victims.

“I want to clarify that those behind the spreading and selling of the offers of admissions are fraudsters who are all out to tarnish the good image of the Academy and let me say this without fear of contradiction that there are no admissions in this academy”.

