Today’s Headlines: Sit-at-home, Killings: Igbo leaders move strongly against IPOB’s Simon Ekpa, Navy Arrests 4 Suspected Oil Thieves

Sit-at-home, Killings: Igbo leaders move strongly against IPOB’s Simon Ekpa

Igbo leaders have called on the Federal Government to begin the extradition of Mr. Simon Ekpa, who is residing in Finland, for allegedly causing killings, and destruction of properties, markets and government facilities in the South-East while enforcing a sit-at-home order.

Interestingly, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, which Kanu leads, has cancelled the sit-at-home since August 2021 and severally disassociated itself from the weekly Monday exercise.

Nevertheless, people and government still associate IPoB with sit-at-home.

There is no denying the fact that there is a huge crack in the leadership of the secessionist group.

Recall that Kanu, the founder and leader of the IPoB, and his followers have openly declared a battle against Ekpa to wrest the group from him.

Also, there have been allegations that the violence being experienced in the South-East states is orchestrated by Ekpa and members of his group.

However, after the arrest of Kanu in Kenya about two years ago, Ekpa refused to take orders from the Directorate of State (DOS) of IPOB, which was running the group in the absence of the detained leader.

Ekpa claimed that IPOB was on autopilot, and not controlled by anyone, and, as such, he would not submit to DOS.

It was gathered that several attempts by Kanu, even from prison, to try to clip his wings have failed.

Navy Arrests 4 Suspected Oil Thieves In Rivers

tives of the Nigerian Navy have arrested four suspected oil thieves in the creeks of Krakrama community in Degema local government area of Rivers State.

Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Commodore Suleiman Ibrahim, disclosed this while speaking to journalists at one of the illegal bunkering sites.

Ibrahim stated that the four suspects were arrested during a tour of illegal oil refining sites at the Krakrama creeks.

He said the Nigeria Navy will ensure that the four crude oil thieves arrested are made to face the law.

The NNS Pathfinder commander further said the Nigerian Navy was collaborating with sister agencies in tracking those behind the crude oil refining in creeks of Krakrama community.

Ibrahim stated that the Navy will continue to protect critical national assets from crude oil thieves and vandals in the state

Anambra APC to President Tinubu, give appointments to only known, committed state APC members

Anambra State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint in his cabinet, boards and parastatals only known and committed members of the party in the state.

The stakeholders of the party in their meeting held at the weekend, resolved and stated categorically that only card carrying party members who have been contributing to the growth of the party in the state will be given appointments by the president.

The party also resolved to write down the names of 50 members, from all the 21 local government areas of the state for submission, for considerations for appointments.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike while addressing the stakeholders of the party said the Tinubu presidency will give members of the party in the state the enablement to reap from their hard work, over the years.

He however, inaugurated three committees; finance, eminent and disciplinary committees.

He said: “There is need for us to have disciplinary committee to sanitize our party. We are also inaugurating the eminent committee, and then the finance committee.

Putin Says Russia Will Use Cluster Bombs

President Vladimir Putin said Russia had a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster bombs and could use them if such munitions were deployed against Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ukraine said on Thursday it had received cluster bombs from the U.S., which says the munitions are needed to compensate for shell shortages faced by Kyiv’s forces.

Cluster munitions are banned in more than 100 countries because they release large numbers of smaller bombs that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area.

Some of them inevitably fail to explode and can pose a danger for decades, particularly to children.

Kyiv has said it will use cluster bombs to attack concentrations of Russian soldiers when trying to take back its own territory, but would not use them on Russian territory.

Putin told state TV Moscow would respond in kind if necessary.

