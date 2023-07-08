Today’s Headlines: Sit-at-home: Gunmen burn Imo market, raze vehicles, Terrorists’ Negotiator, Sheikh Gumi Gives Condition For Fresh Dialogue With Bandits

Sit-at-home: Gunmen burn Imo market, raze vehicles ﻿

Gunmen enforcing sit-at-home on Friday night burnt part of Amaraku market located in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state.

Apart from burning the market, the gunmen also razed vehicles and goods and services belonging to the traders, who are mostly women.

The fleeing gunmen also burnt vehicles in the Obolo community, Isiala Mbano LGA.

While razing the vehicles and the market, the gunmen were said to be furious with the traders and transporters for flouting the sit-at-home order.

One of the eyewitnesses, who does not want to be mentioned said, “On arrival, they said that the traders had the guts to disobey the sit-at-home order. They said if the traders have the courage they should come out tomorrow (today). They went on to raze part of the markets and the commercial vehicles around.

Terrorists’ Negotiator, Sheikh Gumi Gives Condition For Fresh Dialogue With Bandits

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has given conditions to which he will join negotiations with bandits in order to restore peace in the country.

Sheikh Gumi who spoke in an interview with Trust TV, said that emirs, scholars, and university professors who have conducted extensive research on bandits matters must be involved for him to join in the negotiation.

“Let’s all sit down together so that we can achieve peace and enable people to return to their farms,” he said, noting he doesn’t necessarily have to lead the negotiations, according to Daily Trust reports.

He said he would gladly be part of any government-approved group tasked with handling the talks.

“I don’t have to lead it, but I would volunteer myself to be part of it. It’s not about leadership; it’s about a holistic package that addresses the issue.

Shettima meets Abiodun in Ogun

Vice President Kashim Shettima On Saturday met with Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun State.

Shtettima was received into Ogun State by Abiodun at the site of the ongoing Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to Abiodun, the Vice President was in the Gateway State to attend the funeral service of Late Subomi Balogun.

Balogun, the founder of the First City Monument Bank, died on May 19 at the age of 89.

The remains of the octogenarian was on Saturday laid to rest at Ijebu-Ode.

Abiodun, who shared photos on his social media handles, said: “This morning, we received His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, Iperu-Ilishan, as we made our way to the Funeral Church Service of Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun at Our Saviour Cathedral, Anglican Church in Ijebu-Ode.”

No Plan To Suspend Saraki–Kwara PDP

Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dismissed rumoured plan to suspend the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki by the State Working Committee, SWC, of the party

A communique issued after the SWC meeting in Ilorin, the state capital, urged party members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the rumoured suspension of the former two term governor of the state.

“We urge our party members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the purported rumoured suspension of our leader, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the State Working Committee members as mischievously circulated by some people aimed at causing disharmony in the party,” the communique signed by the state party Chairman, Babatunde Mohammed and the state Secretary, Abdulrazaq Lawal said.

