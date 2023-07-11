Today’s Headlines: Sit-at-home: Enugu residents count losses, say ‘we can’t cope anymore’, Oil Theft: Seized Vessel Set Ablaze

Sit-at-home: Enugu residents count losses, say ‘we can’t cope anymore’

Residents of Enugu State have lamented the negative impact of the frequent sit-at-home order by non-state actors in the South-east region of Nigeria.

They made their feelings known in separate interviews with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

The residents, among whom are traders, artisans and legal practitioners, said their various means of livelihood were being drastically affected.

A trader at Ogbete Market, Jude Uwazurike, said his business was gradually decreasing by the day as a result of the frequent closure of the market.

He said: “I sell clothes (abada) at Ogbete Market and I can say without mincing words that I was doing well in my business before now.

“However, as I speak, I am just managing to survive because this issue of closing shop every Monday and sometimes they just order people to remain indoors for days is no longer a joke.”

He said that he used to travel to Aba, in Abia weekly to buy goods but lamented that he rarely traveled these days due to lack of sales.

“The truth is that after these lockdowns, people tend to be famished, tired and withdrawn for the rest of the days,” he said.

Oil Theft: Seized Vessel Set Ablaze

Security tives of the Joint Task Force, tion Delta Safe, in collaboration with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, have set ablaze an intercepted vessel carrying barrels of stolen crude oil in the Escravos area of Delta State.

The vessel was set ablaze by a military helicopter.

The vessel allegedly owned by a Nigerian registered company, was heading to Cameroon with the cargo onboard when it was apprehended at an offshore location with the captain and crew members onboard.

According to the Executive Director of tions and Technical at Tantita Security, Captain Warred Enisuoh and the Commander of the Joint Task Force, tion Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira, the oil cargo was illegally sourced from a well-jacketed offshore in Ondo State with no valid documentation at the time of the arrest.

The said vessel had operated in stealth mode for the last 12 years.

The discovery was the latest in the series of disturbing findings by the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a security outfit owned by former militant leader Government Ekpemepulo aka Tompolo and contracted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

APC stakeholders insist on ministerial slot for Wike

As the nation awaits the appointment of new ministers, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State have advised President Bola Tinubu to give the state’s slot to former governor Nyesom Wike as recompense for his role in the presidential election.

Chief Tony Okocha, former chief of staff to ex-governor Rotimi Amaechi, made the assertion in Abuja on Tuesday during a media chat, saying that as the coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Grassroots Mobilization, Wike worked with him for the victory of the APC flag bearer in Rivers State.

He was joined at the chat by the acting chairman of the state chapter of the APC, Omiete Efrebo.

Okocha recalled that after the presidential primary election of the ruling party, Amaechi, who contested with Tinubu for the ticket, had withdrawn his supporters from the APC campaign in the state just as Senator Magnus Abe, who later emerged as the gubernatorial flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He said the exit of the two former APC leaders put the projected chances of the ruling party in the presidential election in Rivers State below 25 percent, which would have ensured that Tinubu did not emerge as the winner.

According to the former chief of staff, when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to heed Wike’s call for the removal of the party national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, he did not hesitate to channel his resources to ensure Tinubu’s victory in the state.

Soludo awards best UTME scorer scholarship

Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo has offered scholarship to Nkechinyere Umeh, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) best performing candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by Soludo’s Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime.

Soludo said the scholarship was awarded to her following JAMB’s recent announcement of Umeh from Anambra State as the highest scorer with a cumulative mark of 360 in the examination.

The Governor congratulated Umeh for making the state proud with her exceptional performance.

The statement reads: “Following the recent JAMB declaration of Miss Nkechinyere Umeh from Anambra State as the highest scorer with a cumulative mark of 360 in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated the remarkable student on doing the state proud with her exceptional performance.

“In further celebration of Umeh’s feat, Soludo announced a well-deserved scholarship for her to study any course of her choice at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in Anambra state.

