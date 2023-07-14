Today’s Headlines: Sit-At-Home: Army chief orders raid on IPOB hideouts, Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Three Others In Ebonyi Community, Demand Ransoms

Army chief orders raid on IPOB hideouts

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered troops to seize control of areas where the Indigenous People of Biafra enforce their sit-at-home order throughout the South-East states.

The order came after a Finland-based pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, announced that there would be a two-week sit-at-home in the South-East region from July 31.

According to him, the order was to demand the immediate and unconditional release of the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as well as facilitate the freedom of Biafra nation, among others.

He said the troops of the 82 Division had been given an order to work with other security agencies to ensure citizens go about their businesses freely.

Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Joseph Azubuike and three others, whose names could not be ascertained, have been kidnapped by gunmen, in Ebonyi State. They were reportedly kidnapped on Monday.

Fr. Azubuike is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze village, Isu community, in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The Chancellor of the Abakaliki Diocese, Rev Father Mathew Opoke confirmed the incident in a statement, on Tuesday.

He said Fr. Azubuike was kidnapped close to his parish on his way back from evangelical duties. Opoke revealed the kidnappers had established contact with the Diocese and demanded an undisclosed amount of ransom.

It’s unacceptable for lives of Nigerians to be wasted over insecurity – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has expressed worry over the issue of insecurity in the country, saying it is unacceptable for lives of Nigerians to be wasted over insecurity.

The former governor of Anambra urged security agencies to do more in securing the nation, saying Nigerians can not continue to be killed in their hundreds within their own country.

According to Obi, the implications of an insecure environment for development are far-reaching, as investors will not consider venturing into to a nation where their resources will not be safe and secured.

He urged critical stakeholders including, traditional, Christian, and Muslim leaders to continue pushing for peace among their people in the way and manner they conduct themselves.

Soyinka’s source of inspiration, encouragement — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated Nobel Laureate and elder statesman, Whole Soyinka on his 89th birthday anniversary, describing him as a veritable source of support, inspiration and encouragement.

The President’s celebration message to the renowned writer and global figure was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, on Thursday.

The President, who called Professor Soyinka a brother and comrade in the struggle for the restoration and entrenchment of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, commended him for his immense contributions to the country’s development.

He stated that they together, along with other activists, fought for democracy under the aegis of NADECO at great risks to their personal lives.

