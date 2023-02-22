Today’s Headlines: Shine your eyes on Saturday, Oladiti warns youths, Reactions as Bobrisky declares love for Portable

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shine your eyes on Saturday, Oladiti warns youths

The Leader, BAT Elite Group, Wale Oladiti has warned youths to shine their eyes while voting for their preferred candidate in Saturday’s presidential poll

He said youths should not be carried away by sweet mouth candidates.

He urged the youths to vote for the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying their future is secured if Tinubu is elected.

Speaking in Ibadan at the a programme organised by Southwest Progressive Youths, tagged: “Tinubu 2023: “The push to the finish line,” Oladiti said Nigerians should consider capability and competent ahead of religion or ethnicity

Reactions as Bobrisky declares love for Portable

Social media personality Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky has sparked reactions online with his love declaration for singer Portable who just acquired a car.

The self-styled ‘wahala’ musician recently signed a huge endorsement deal with a popular car dealer.

The deal was accompanied by an exotic automobile, a Range Rover which the ‘Zazu’ crooner showcased on his Instagram page while appreciating his new family for the gift and opportunity given him.

Election: Osun declares Friday work-free day

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, approved Friday as a work-free day.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Teslim Igbalaye, said the holiday would enable residents and indigenes to travel for Presidential and National Assembly elections holding on Saturday.

The statement also said public servants were expected to utilise the opportunity to travel for the electoral process.

It further read in parts, “This is time for all citizens to exercise their voting rights. His Excellency again appeals to all residents to be law-abiding as they peacefully exercise their voting rights on Saturday and subsequent elections.”

Falana faults Buhari says President lacks power to free corruption convicts

HUMAN rights lawyer, Femi Falana, on Tuesday, said it is not within the statutory rights of any Nigerian president to pardon convicts jailed as a result of corrupt practices.

Falana made specific references to Buhari’s recent move to pardon about two state governors after being proven guilty and jailed for their corrupt escapades.

Vanguard reports that in April 2022, President Buhari pardoned Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye – former governors of Taraba and Plateau states, respectively.

