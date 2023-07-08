Today’s Headlines: Shettima, Gowon, Abiodun, Others Bid Balogun Subomi Farewell; FFK Under Fire For Accusing Gov Otti Of Refusing To Recognise Tinubu As President

Shettima, Gowon, Abiodun, Others Bid Balogun Farewell

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The founder of First City Monument Bank, Otunba Subomi Balogun, was on Saturday, buried in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The town of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State was agog with dignitaries who gathered to honour the 89-year-old late Olori Omo Oba of Ijebuland.

The funeral service kicked off at 10 am at the Cathedral Church of Our Saviour in Ijebu Ode. It was followed by a private family interment.

Prominent Nigerians who bade the chairman of the FCMB farewell include Vice President, Kashim Shettima; former head of state Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd); Ogun and Lagos State governors, Dapo Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, respectively, among others.

The billionaire businessman died in London on May 18 at the age of 89.

FFK Under Fire For Accusing Gov Otti Of Refusing To Recognise Tinubu As President

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Ferdinand Ekeoma, spokesman of the Governor of Abia State, has slammed a former Nigerian Minister of Ation, Femi Fani Kayode, over his recent outbursts against Governor Alex Otti.

On Wednesday, Kayode took a swipe at the state governor and accused him of refusing to hang the official portrait of the new President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his office because he does not recognise the ex-Lagos Governor as his president.

However, Mr Ekeoma, while reacting in a statement issued in Umuahia, the state capital, described Fani-Kayode’s claim as malicious and unfounded, as the government is not surprised at the cheap pettiness and lack of decorum displayed by the former minister.

According to him, “Unlike Fani-Kayode, who had manifested his known trademark of pettiness and lack of decorum when he roundly and repeatedly abused and blackmailed President Tinubu in the past, Governor Alex Otti, in line with his upbringing, orientation, character and exposure, does not act irrationally and thus could not have under any circumstances refused to recognise President Tinubu as the President of Nigeria, especially, when he and the President enjoy a long standing relationship that transcends politics.

Photo Credit:Google

No Files Implicating Tinubu_ICPC

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, on Saturday, said no files were incriminating the President, Bola Tinubu, and some of his close aides in any of its offices across the country.

The commission was reacting to a report that the Department for State Services stormed one of the commission’s offices and carted away files implicating the president and his close aides.

In a statement obtained by The PUNCH, ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, described the report as unfounded, urging Nigerians to disregard it.

The statement read, “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has been drawn to a spurious news report by an online media, titled “Secret Police, DSS Carts Away Files Implicating President Buhari, Close Aides from ICPC, CCB”.

“The Commission hereby refutes the report and states unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Tinubu or close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states. Therefore, the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public

Sultan, Emir Of Bichi’s Father-In-Law Dies In London

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Emir of Bichi in Kano state, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, have lost their father in-law, Abubakar Imam Galadanchi.

The deceased died in London after a protracted illness.

The Public Relations Officer of the Sultanate Council, Aminu Haliru, confirmed the death to our reporter, on Saturday.

According to him, the Sultan and the Emir of Bichi were married to the deceased daughters.

Kwaha (

)