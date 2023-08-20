Today’s Headlines: Shettima Counsels Political Leaders On Unity; Buni Assigns Portfolios To Commissioners

Shettima Counsels Political Leaders On Unity

As North-Central leaders honoured the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has called on present and aspiring political office holders to emulate the SGF’s virtues, putting the interest, unity and progress of the nation above personal or sectional gains.

Shettima gave the advice in his remarks late Friday at a reception organised by North-Central Governors’ Forum to celebrate the appointment and accomplishments of Sen. Akume, in Abuja.

Shettima who paid glowing tributes to the SGF in a message titled ‘a life of honour’, described Sen. Akume as “an idea, a man of honour, a beacon of unity, loyalty and integrity in our nation.”

The vice president said; “Let’s not only celebrate his appointment but also learn from his life. Sen. Akume’s political longevity is not by an accident. It is the result of his unwavering pan-Nigerian principle, reflecting his wisdom and vision of a peaceful, stable, and safe Nigeria.”

He emphasized the virtues that have endeared the SGF to so many across political and ethnic lines, explaining that “we are not here to celebrate an individual; we are here to praise the potency of an idea; to raise a toast to a shining beacon of unity and integrity in our great nation.”

Buni Assigns Portfolios To Commissioners

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has sworn in 20 newly appointed commissioners.

The governor has equally assigned them portfolios, charged them to imbibe diligence, loyalty and sacrifice, to promote good governance and service delivery in the state.

“You must embrace the principle of due process and transparency while executing the duties of your office; the era of carrying files and other forms of communication without regard to normal procedure and due process is over,” he said.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the new 20 commissioners comprise of 18 males and two females, with each local government in the state being represented.

A veteran journalist and immediate past Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation, Abdullahi Bego, has returned to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Information and Culture which he held at the commencement of Buni’s first term in 2019.

Other commissioners include Ali Mustapha Goniri – Ministry of Agriculture; Ya Jalo Badama – Ministry of Women Affairs; Alh. Aji Yerima Bularafa – Ministry of Wealth Creation; Hon. Musa Mustapha – Ministry of Transport and Energy; Ahmed Buba Abba Kyari – Ministry of Housing; Engr. Usman Ahmed – Minister of Water Resources; Mohammed Abatcha Gaidam – Ministry of Finance; Kaigama Umar Yunusari – Ministry of Commerce; Alh. Ibrahim Adamu Jajere – Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Yusuf Umar Potiskum – Ministry of Religious Affairs; Barr. Saleh Samanja – Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice; Prof. Mohammed Bello Kawuwa – Higher education, among others.

Zulum Gifts Wounded Soldiers N10m

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has approved the release of N10 million as a relief package to soldiers wounded during battles in Borno.

The package was a fulfillment of a pledge by Governor Zulum two months ago at a Sallah launch organised by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The state Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar, assisted by the Permanent Secretary, Mustapha Busuguma delivered the governor’s gift to the GOC 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Malla at the 7 Divisional headquarters in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Tar said, “We are here to fulfil the pledge made by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

“You may recall that the governor was here on a Sallah day for an event, during which he expressed the commitment of the Borno State government to the welfare of our troops and pledged a donation of N10m to wounded soldiers. This morning he dispatched us to come and deliver the gift.”

He also commended the military for the protection of the territorial integrity of Nigeria and for maintaining peace in the state.

Receiving the donation, the GOC 7 Division, Malla expressed appreciation to Governor Zulum for the gesture.

“Let me on behalf of Theater Commander welcome you to 7 Division and want also express our appreciation to His Excellency for always supporting the military,” he said.

Buhari Mourns Soldiers Killed In Niger State

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness over the death of several soldiers killed in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State.

According to the Defence Headquarters, 36 officers were killed in both ambush attacks and an evacuation helicopter crash.

Buhari, in a statement on Saturday and signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, also sent his condolences to President Bola Tinubu over the tragedy.

“I am saddened by the helicopter accident, following the tragic ambush in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

“My heartfelt condolences to the President, @officialABAT, the Armed Forces of the Federation, and the families of the deceased.

“With the soldier-discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome,” the former President said.

