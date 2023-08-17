Today’s Headlines: Shettima Chairs NEC Meeting In Abuja, We’re Ready To Invade Niger — ECOWAS Force

Shettima Chairs NEC Meeting In Abuja

Photo credit: channels television

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, chaired the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The meeting being held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in attendance, governors from across the Federation and other stakeholders.

The meeting is expected to address some of the pertinent economic challenges in the country occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy.

Photo credit || Google

We’re Ready To Invade Niger—ECOWAS Force

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

Troops of the Economic Community of West African States have said they are ready to participate in a standby force that could intervene in the Republic of Niger.

After the coupists seized power from President Mohamed Bazoum, ECOWAS issued a 7-day ultimatum to the military to restore the president or risk sanctions, including possible military action.

According to Al Jazeera, at a meeting in Ghana’s capital, Accra, on Thursday, the defence chiefs said they prepared to reinstate the democratic order in Niger.

Vanguard earlier reported that the ECOWAS defence chiefs began their meeting in Ghana on Thursday.

The Accra meeting of top army commanders on Thursday and Friday came after fresh violence in Niger, with jihadists killing at least 17 soldiers in an ambush, the defence ministry said.

Twenty more soldiers were wounded, six seriously, in the heaviest losses since the July 26 coup, when the presidential guard ousted Bazoum and detained him and his family.

Gov Mourns victims of Delta oil rig collapse

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has condoled with Seplat Energy Limited following the collapse of its ‘Majestic’ oil rig near Ovhor Oilfield in Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, culminated in the loss of one life, with three others reportedly missing.

Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, on Wednesday in Asaba, described the incident as tragic and commiserated with the company as well as families of the deceased.

The governor urged the company to take urgent steps in searching for the missing crew members and launch an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the oil rig.

“I am deeply shocked to hear about the sad incident of your oil rig collapsing on the way to a planned drilling location and the death of one crew member, with three others still missing as of press time.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I sympathise with the management of Seplat Energy Limited on the unfortunate collapse of its Majestic oil rig, leading to the death of one person and missing three crew members.

Protest As Adeleke Unveils LG Caretakers

Source: Punch paper

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, inaugurated caretaker committees to administer the local government areas, Local Council Development Authority and Area Offices in the state.

But while the inauguration, held at the Government Secretariat, Osogbo, was ongoing, some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, defied rains and staged a peaceful protest at Olaiya Area of Osogbo against the candidate picked as chairman for Osogbo West LCDA.

Speaking at the inauguration, Adeleke, who warned the caretaker committee members against graft, directed them to fashion out ways in their various local government areas to implement his five-point agenda.

Venomnews (

)