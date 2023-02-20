Today’s Headlines: Shelving Rivers Campaign: My election does not worth the blood of Nigerians – Atiku, ADC endorses Peter Obi for president

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shelving Rivers Campaign: My election does not worth the blood of Nigerians – Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the meeting with Rivers State Stakeholders Sunday night in Abuja said he cancelled the PDP presidential campaign in Rivers State to avert bloodshed.

This is as he said his political ambition does not worth the blood of any Nigerian as the campaign was shelved to avert possible unleash violent attack on PDP supporters by enemies of the party during the aborted rally.

He said the unique means of meeting with Rivers PDP leaders in Abuja is a sacrifice he has to make for the sake of the nation’s democratic process.

“Although we did not wish for this, it became expedient that we think and act innovatively to protect the lives of our people from the mindless violence and bloodshed instigated by the very persons who have the primary responsibility for their security and wellbeing.

“Our campaign and indeed the PDP subscribes fully to the position that no political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian.”

“Clearly, events on the ground in Rivers State, and this gathering here at the insistence of our Rivers PDP family, confirms the historic relationship between me and Rivers state,” he said.

Relaying his relationship with the people of Rivers State which he said has endured for decades, he said he was not surprised that Rivers State and Rivers people are bound by destiny to be critical stakeholders and beneficiaries of the Atiku/Okowa presidency in multiple ways.

He reassured Rivers people that the state will regain its preeminent position in the governance and politics of Nigeria.

Amongst other dividends to be expected, he said the transportation infrastructure in Rivers State will receive priority attention.

Atiku further assured that “the existing seaports will be expanded to increase economic activities that will have multiplier effect on the economy of Rivers State for the prosperity of our people.

ADC endorses Peter Obi for president

The African Democratic Congress has endorsed the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, for the February 25 presidential election

According to the post on the official Twitter page of the political party, the endorsement follows the formation of a coalition which aims to propel the duo to the highest office in the land.

The endorsement was held at the River Plate Gardens in Abuja on Monday morning.

The coalition, which is made up of several star alliance partners such as Nigeria Mothers for Good Governance, Fulani United, and League of Imams, among others, said they seek to create a formidable force for the Obi/Datti ticket.

The event was attended by prominent figures such as the ADC National Chairman, Chief Raphael Nwosu, BoT Chairman,Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmed and Prof Pat Utomi.

The ADC’s endorsement is expected to give a significant boost to the Obi/Datti campaign, as the party boasts a significant following in certain parts of the country.

Footballer Christian Atsu’s body returned to Ghana

The body of footballer Christian Atsu, who died after an earthquake hit Turkey two weeks ago, has been returned to his native Ghana.

The flight landed in Accra late on Sunday, and his coffin was carried away by members of Ghana’s armed forces.

Atsu was found dead on Saturday under his home in southern Turkey. He had been playing for the Hatayspor club. The winger played 65 times for Ghana’s national team and helped his side reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The 31-year-old also played for Premier League sides Everton and Newcastle. Speaking at Kotoka airport in the capital Accra, Ghana’s Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said: “We hoped against hope, every day that passed, we prayed and prayed. But alas, when he was found, he was no more.”

Mr Bawumia added the late footballer was much loved and would be sorely missed. “It is a painful loss, a very painful one.” He promised Atsu would be given a “befitting” burial.

Ezekwesili faults implementation of Naira redesign policy

Former Vice President of the World Bank, Oby Ezekwesili, has criticized the implementation of Nigeria’s naira redesign policy, alleging that it has been compromised.

Speaking on the “The 2023 Verdict” program on Channels Television on Sunday, Ezekwesili accused the political class of hijacking the processes and workings of the monetary authorities for their political gains.

Ezekwesili argued that Africa’s democracy has been hijacked by the supply side, citing an electorate that acts as if they are not interested in influencing political outcomes to their benefit.

She also noted that despite positive changes in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), money remained a powerful weapon in determining election outcomes.

“I said many years ago that the monetary policy was compromised because it was evident that it was being run from the villa,” Ezekwesili stated.

2023: Our Plans On How To Curb Violence During Election, INEC Reveals

Few days to the the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed its plans on how to curb riots and any form of violence that may occur on the day of election

Asked by Punch if the ongoing riots fuelled by cash scarcity might affect the voters’ turnout on election days

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Committee on Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, while speaking to Punch, stated that it is the responsibility of the Nigerian Police Force to ensure public safety on Election Day.

Okoye further expressed hope that the current cash shortage will not deter registered voters from showing up on Election Day.

He said, “The question of maintaining law and order is outside the remit of the Independent National Electoral Commission. Section 215(3) of the Constitution gives the Nigerian Police Force the responsibility of maintaining and securing of public safety and public order.

Victim Testifies As Ekweremadu’s Organ Harvesting Trial Continues

The trial of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu continued on Monday at the Old Bailey court in Central England, the United Kingdom.

Ekweremadu is standing trial for allegedly plotting to harvest the kidney of a 22-year-old street trader. Also being tried alongside the Nigerian lawmaker are his wife – Beatrice, 25-year-old daughter Sonia, and a doctor, Obinna Obeta.

They are accused of conspiring to exploit the man for his organ.

Channels Television had on February 6 reported how the four accused persons appeared in London’s famous Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, for the start of the trial, after previously pleading not guilty. They face life imprisonment if convicted.

In Britain, it is legal to donate a kidney, but not for reward. Prosecutors say regardless of whether the Lagos street trader gave his consent, a crime was committed by the wealthy Nigerians.

At the continuation of the trial on Monday, Channels Television’s correspondent, Juliana Olayinka who witnessed the proceedings said the victim told the court the version of his story. The court’s gallery was filled with people who were eager to monitor the events in the temple of justice. Speaking through an interpreter, the victim said he arrived in the UK on February 20, 2022, to provide his kidney to Sonia Ekweremadu.

