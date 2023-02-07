Today’s Headlines: Shehu Sani Adopts Baby Abandoned By Roadside, Obi An Opportunist, Says Seun Kuti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani Adopts Baby Abandoned By Roadside

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani has adopted a baby boy abandoned by the road side.

The former lawmaker named the baby Jordan after formally adopting him.

Sani revealed this on Tuesday his verified Twitter account (@ShehuSani.

Photo Credit: Google

Obi An Opportunist, Says Seun Kuti

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Seun Kuti, musician and last son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti has explained why the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, “cannot save the country’’ if elected as president in the forthcoming general elections.

Kuti noted that only the people of Nigerian can save the country.

Kuti bore his mind as a guest in an interview with an online platform Mic On podcast hosted by Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye on Monday.

Forces Outside APC Want Emefiele, Lawan As Buhari’s Successor – APC. Chieftain

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

National Vice Chairman, North West of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman has revealed why certain individuals in the Presidency are indifferent to the aspiration of the ruling party presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lukman, in a statement on Tuesday, 7th February 2023, “Electoral Contests and Public Expectations: Matching Hopes with Realities, ” declared that the former Lagos State governor was not in the list of their favoured candidates to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari

Lagos Deputy Gov, Hamzat Calls For Prayer

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

As the nation prepares for the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has called on Nigerians to pray for a peaceful exercise to ensure that the country gets it right this time around.

The deputy governor made this call while speaking at the 2023 Annual Lateef Akbar Prayers Service, organised by the NADWAT Global Assembly held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan-Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu Condoles With Funke Akindele On Mother’s Death

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathised with the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Lagos, Funke Akindele, over the death of her mother, Dr Adebanjo-Akindele.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday, said it is difficult to find the right words to condole someone who lost a beloved person, noting that losing mothers is one of the deepest sorrows for man.

ICPC Discovers N258m Hidden In Bank’s Vault, Arrests Managers

Photo Credit: Punch papers

As part of ongoing efforts at ensuring that commercial banks comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive on the distribution of the redesigned naira notes, operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission last week Friday, discovered the sum of N258 million stashed in the vault at the head office of Sterling Bank in Abuja, The PUNCH reports.

This discovery followed one of the commission’s operations at ensuring that commercial banks and other interest groups do not flout the apex bank’s directive.

Debiclaz (

)