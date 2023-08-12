Today’s Headlines: Shaibu Desperate To Be Governor, plans toppling me -Obaseki; U.S., ECOWAS Warn Niger Junta Over ousted President

Shaibu Desperate To Be Governor, plans toppling me_Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, alleged that his deputy, Philip Shaibu, is desperate to become the next governor of the state and would explore every possible means to achieve his ambition including ousting him.

Obaseki said this during a meeting with elders and leaders from Etsako West, East and Central Local Councils of the state in Jattu, Etsako West Local Council, as part of the campaigns for the September 2, 2023, council election.

The governor said: “My deputy governor has become so desperate to take over and he is ready to do anything including carrying out a coup to ensure he kicks me out to become the Governor of Edo State.”

Obaseki, who expressed shock and disappointment over the recent actions of his deputy, added: “What struck me was his action after the proclamation of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) and election of its officers. He went to Abuja and came back that day. I am the Chief Security Officer of the state, I get any information I need, but keep quiet and use the information quietly.

“My deputy called a leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC) telling him that during the election of speaker of the assembly the next day, that he had five loyal members and that he would like the seven members of the APC in the house to work with him to produce the speaker.”

U.S., ECOWAS Warn Niger Junta Over ousted President

The United States and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) yesterday warned the junta in Niger Republic that it would be held accountable for the safety of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah issued the threats in separate statements amidst reports of ill treatment of Bazoum,members of his family and politicians who were arrested after the recent coup.

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, and Human Rights Watch (HRW) made similar allegations and called for the immediate release of the detained people.

Ganduje Seeks NEC Approval To Replace Lukman, Kyari, Others

The Abdullahi Ganduje-led All Progressives Congress has begun consultation to fill vacant offices in the National Working Committee by seeking the nod of the party’s National Executive Committee to ratify the new officers.

The move became necessary after the ruling party received the list of nominations from state party chapters in line with the mandate given to the NWC at the last NEC meeting held in Transcorp Hilton in Abuja last week.

Aside from the slots of National Deputy Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari and National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu, who had been cleared as ministerial nominees, the positions of former National Vice Chairman (North-West), Mallam Salihu Lukman, and National Legal Adviser, Ahmad El-Marzuq, who recently quit the NWC had also become vacant.

Other vacant positions include Deputy National Publicity Secretary, formerly occupied by Murtala Ajaka, who is running for the office of the governor of Kogi State on the platform of Social Democratic Party, and National Welfare Officer, which was previously occupied by the late Friday Nwosu.

Shaibu Welcomed In Edo Labour Party—Chairman

The Chairman of the Labour Party in Edo State, Kelly Ogbaloi has said that embattled Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu is welcome if he decides to join the party.

The chairman who spoke on Friday after a meeting with governorship aspirants under the party, said everyone is also welcome in the party.

He said, “If Philip Shaibu is coming to our party he will not be coming as Deputy Governor but as an individual like any other person. The party is open to everyone in Nigeria. The doors are open to anybody who want to come in to contest the election”.

Ogbaloi said the party decided to meet with the aspirants having observed that the numbers of the aspirants are increasing daily.

He added that there is a need for the party to bring the aspirant together, interact with them and tell them how best they can go about their sensitization towards their primary election. He said there is a need to also appreciate them for the manner they have conducted themselves so far.

