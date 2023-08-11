Today’s Headlines: Shaibu Denies Defecting To APC, Gov Radda Rules Out Negotiation With Terrorists

Shaibu denies defecting to APC

THE deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has denied reports that have inundated social media that he was planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There was a report that went viral on Thursday afternoon that Shaibu had finalized plans to join the APC.

The report claimed that a high-ranking member of the APC reportedly said Shaibu will be accepted into the party early next week by the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

But a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana said the architects of the story were hack writers and mischief-makers who were bent on destabilizing the state.

He said “They will stop at nothing to widen the gulf between Mr Governor, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Gov Radda Rules Out Negotiation With Terrorists

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, on Thursday, said his administration will not negotiate with terrorists in the State.

Radda was speaking during a special prayer session organized by the state government to seek divine intervention against insecurity amidst the economic hardship facing the state.

“We don’t have plans to give amnesty to terrorists, but we are ready to accept them if they are ready to embrace peace and lay down their arms,” he said.

“This event is not all about prayers, but also for the clerics to step down our message to their various communities to see to the end of the lingering security issues in our dear state and by extension, the country in general.

“We need the cooperation of each and every member of the public to ensure that information is provided to us so that we can fish out the terrorists and criminals terrorising the residents.”

ECOWAS orders standby force against Niger junta

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

The order followed the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary Meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The declaration was made by the President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray while reading out the resolution of the regional body on Thursday in Abuja.

ECOWAS said all efforts made to dialogue with the military junta have been defiantly rejected by coup leaders, adding that they condemn the continuous detention of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members.

PDP showing leadership by example — Acting national chair

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Damagum has said the party is doing everything to show leadership by way of carrying smaller parties along in the scheme of things.

Damagum stated this on Thursday in Abuja while playing host to a delegation from the Kukah Centre led by its Executive Director, Atta Barkindo.

On hand to join Damagum to receive the delegation were the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, and Acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo.

Addressing the guests, Damagum said, “Our democracy is developing. Smaller parties are springing up and they had some of their members elected recently. During the internal election at the National Assembly, we were able to carry them along. You can see the Labour Party, the New Nigeria People’s Party, and so on. During the election, were able to carry them along and conceded to them some deputy positions. If we wanted to take all the minority seats, we would have done so because are more than them in number, but we conceded two seats to them each.”

