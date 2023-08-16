Today’s Headlines: Shaibu Can’t Destabilise My Govt–Obaseki; Living Wage Coming Soon – Speaker Abbas Assures Nigerians

Shaibu Can’t Destabilise My Govt–Obaseki

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said making his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, visible is not a crime.

Obaseki, yesterday, while receiving leaders of his Edo South Senatorial District at the Government House, Benin, declared that the ‘Emilokan’ (it is my turn) syndrome or spirit was not a strategy for winning elections and governing the state.

Edo Deputy Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ebomhiana Musa, who also hails from Edo North Senatorial District as his boss, said yesterday evening: “Comrade Shaibu actually came to Nigeria, but briefly, and went back again (to the United States of America). He is still on leave.

We will not take issues with Governor Obaseki. The office of Edo State Governor and the person of Governor Obaseki must be respected at all times.”

Living Wage Coming Soon–Abbas

House of Representatives speaker Tajudeen Abbas has said Nigerians will soon get whatr he alled a new Survival Wage structure.

The Speaker said the House was interested in the ongoing review of the National Minimum Wage.

He said poor wage promotes corruption in any society.

Abbas admitted that lawmakers across the country have been undergoing societal pressure to provide services outside their legislative duties, especially financial requests.

The Speaker spoke at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) policy dialogue on: Corruption, Social Norms and Behavioural Change in Nigeria, yesterday in Abuja.

Soyinka Reacts To Mubarak’s Memo To Tinubu, Urges His Release

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has officially reacted to Mubarak Bala’s open letter to President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement yesterday, he said: “Thanks to my pledge to seize the first opportunity to personally deliver a signed copy of the recently launched Appeal by the above Prisoner of Conscience, Mubarak Bala, to the President. I have been bombarded by both local and international human rights organisations, with inquiries about the outcome. I regret to state that some media have completely misreported this, and I have yet to meet the current tenant of Aso Rock.

“I must however exploit this opportunity to call on all those who participated in the August 5 launch of the document, as well as well-wishers of Mubarak Bala to continue and indeed intensify their efforts, through whatever avenues, to secure the release of this unjustly persecuted youth, whose only crime was to insist on his freedom of thought and belief, and its expression.

Al-Makura’s Name Submitted To Tinubu For Ministerial Slot – Nasarawa Gov

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, says it is untrue that he blocked the chances of a former governor of the state, Tanko Al-Makura, to be one of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

Sule said, rather, Al-Makura’s name featured prominently on the list of three Nasarawa All Progressives Congress stalwarts he submitted to the President to consider for ministerial appointment.

This was as he also dismissed insinuations that he masterminded the political misfortune of a former governor of the state and immediate-past National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The governor spoke to journalists through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, at a press briefing in Lafia on Tuesday.

