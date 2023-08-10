Today’s Headlines: SERAP To Sue Akpabio Over Holiday Allowance Amid Economic Crisis; Coup: Tinubu, Sanusi In Closed Door Meeting

SERAP To Sue Akpabio Over Holiday Allowances Amid Economic Crisis

Photo credit: channels television

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says it will file a lawsuit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio concerning the disbursement of “holiday allowances” to senators by the Clerk of the National Assembly.

This contentious move comes at a time when almost 70 per cent of Nigerians are grappling with severe economic challenges.

In a brief statement its official X handle, SERAP announced that it was suing the Senate President who had made the gaffe announcement on Monday during plenary.

(Photo credit: Google)

Coup: Tinubu, Sanusi In Closed Door Meeting

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

President Bola Tinubu and the 14th Emir of Kano , Sanusi Lamido Sanusi are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Sanusi had recently returned from Niger Republic where he went to meet the military junta that seized power from the democratically elected President Muhamad Bazoum .

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi arrived the Presidential at about 8:25pm immediately after a high delegation of the Nigeria Islamic Ulama met with the President.

Again, Gunmen Attack Plateau Community, Kill 17 Persons

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Gunmen have reportedly killed 17 persons again in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The PUNCH gathered that the attack took place in Heipang community of the LGA in the early hours of Thursday.

A grieving parent in the community, Julius Pam confirmed the attack to The PUNCH in Jos on Thursday.

North Korean Leader Kim Sacks Top General, Calls For War Preparations

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has replaced his military’s top general and called for increased weapons production, expansion of military drills, and preparations for the possibility of war.

The country’s state media KCNA reports that Kim made the comments at a meeting of the Central Military Commission, which discussed plans for countermeasures to deter North Korea’s enemies, a report by KCNA on Thursday said.

However, the report did not mention the names of the perceived enemies.

