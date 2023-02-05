Today’s Headlines: Senator Denies Endorsing Obi, Buhari Mourns 41 Vigilantes Killed By Terrorists

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Anambra senator denies endorsing Obi, says LP can’t win

The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Anambra Central senatorial district, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has denied ever endorsing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

Ekwunife, who described Obi as a force to be reckoned with in the forthcoming general elections, stated that the former Anambra governor does not have the capacity to garner the required spread across the country to make him win the presidential election.

The senator stated these in a statement, signed by her with her letter-head paper and which was made available to journalists on Sunday.

Buhari mourns 41 vigilantes killed by terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje forest in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina, where many lives were lost.

DAILY POST reports that the Police Command in Katsina State had on Friday confirmed the death of 41 members of local vigilance groups, “Yansakai”, in an ambush by terrorists in Yargoje forest.

The terrorists ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows leading to the killings.

Ogun man nabbed for shooting sister’s boyfriend

A 30-year-old man, Michael Ogundele has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for shooting and injuring his younger sister’s boyfriend, Tobi Olabisi, for having a love affair with his younger sister.

The incident which happened on Friday occurred at Idi-Iroko in the Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Buhari inaugurates Agricultural Machinery Dev’t Institute to enhance food security

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday inaugurated the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI), Lafia, to enhance food security and create jobs for the youths across the country.

AMEDI is one of the Buhari administration legacies meant to make Nigeria a hub and supplier of agro-allied technology, equipment and machinery.

The project is also aimed at making the nation self-sufficient in food production as well as creating more sustainable jobs for Nigeria’s teeming youths.

