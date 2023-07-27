Today’s Headlines: Senate seeks extradition of Ekpa over sit-at- home, Lai Mohammed gets new job

Southeast: Senate seeks extradition of Ekpa over sit-at- home

The Federal Government has been called up by the Senate to collaborate with Finish Government on ways to extradite Simon Ekpa, a self-styled separatist leader for his alleged roles in the ”sit–at–home- orders and killings in the Southeast.

It also resolved to direct the Minister of Foreign Affairs (when appointed) and relevant stakeholders to investigate “nefarious activities of Simon Ekpa who is the gang leader,” with a view to bringing him and his team to book.

But the Senate turned down a call for the Federal Government to use a “political solution approach” in freeing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

It also rejected a prayer seeking to ask the government to free Kanu based court orders.

The decisions by the Senate followed the consideration and adoption of a motion by an All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator, Osita Izunaso.

Lai Mohammed gets new international job,

Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili has appointed immediate-past Minister of information, Lai Mohammed as his special advisor.

Mohammed’s appointment was announced at the opening session of the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) underway in Mauritius, a statement said.

This comes a month after Mohammed got appointed as the managing partner of an international lobbying firm, Ballard Partners

The former Minister is expected to help the Secretary-General pursue his objective of making Africa a key region for the global tourism economy through his “Agenda for Africa programme”.

Speaking after his appointment, Mohammed said he is honoured to be the first Nigerian to take up the role.

He said: “I stand before you, deeply touched and inspired by your generous words of confidence and trust.

“With so much gratitude for the confidence placed in me by the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Mr. Zurab Pololikashivili and with an unswerving resolve to honour that trust, I humbly accept the appointment as the Special Advisor on Tourism to the Secretary General of this great Organization.

“I am deeply honoured to become the first Nigerian to serve in this capacity. Nigeria is dynamic and diverse in terms of natural and human resources in the areas of tourism, culture, creative industries, technology and other aspects of our national economy.

“Having come so far and rising still, the Nigeria and Africa region in general is living and shaping the full range of achievements and challenges of our current times.“It is therefore inspiring to take on more responsibilities that will guide the development of tourism in a more responsible and sustainable manner.”

Strike: Adhere to rule of law to avert consequences, FG tells NLC

Following the warning by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on strike action on August 2, the Federal Government has urged the Congress to allow good reason to prevail by adhering to the time-tested principles of lis pendis and rule of law to avert adverse consequences.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, said it would be a great act of service to Nigerian workers and the nation’s economy for NLC to explore negotiations rather than embark on any strike action.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Justice has been drawn to media reports indicating that the National President (Joe Ajaero) and Secretary-General (Emmanuel Ugboaja) of the NLC endorsed a seven-day notice of their intention to embark on a nationwide strike action from 2nd August 2023 if the demands of the labour unions are not met.

“It is noted that the issues (removal of fuel subsidy, hike in prices of petrol and consequential increase in cost of living, etc) which precipitated the above court action are the very same issues over which NLC has now issued another strike notice.

“The NLC has submitted to the jurisdiction of the court and is being represented by the reputable law firm of Femi Falana (SAN)”, Jeddy-Agba said and added that the NLC is expected to allow the courts perform their constitutional roles rather than resorting to self-help and undermining the orders of the court.

“We note with dismay that this latest strike notice is consistent with the inexplicable disdain which the NLC leadership has visited on the authority of the court in recent times following earlier inciting and derogatory remarks made by the NLC President against the court.

“Indeed, the avowed penchant of the leadership of the union for casting aspersions on the Judiciary is quite worrisome and concerning.

“Aside the above legal inhibition against any strike action of any nature, we also note that both the Federal and State Governments are engaging with stakeholders to cushion the collateral effect of the removal of fuel subsidy and increment in fuel price,” she added.

Ministerial List: Akpabio arrives Senate chamber

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has arrived at the upper chamber and plenary has commenced.

He arrived at exactly 12:10 pm, with the Senate, thereafter, entering an executive session.

Akpabio is expected to read the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu today during the plenary session.

There are indications that the list is now in the National Assembly.

Tinubu, who assumed office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023, constitutionally has 60 days to form his cabinet.

