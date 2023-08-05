Today’s Headlines: Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Planned Military Action In Niger, This isn’t an end— Replaced ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty

JUST-IN: Senate Rejects tinubu’s Planned Military Action In Niger

The Senate has rejected an option of military operations in Nigeria’s neighboring Niger Republic, however, calling on the ECOWAS Parliament and other leaders to condemn the coup d’etat in the country.

Source: Leadership

According to the Nigerian Senate, the Niger political impasse should be addressed politically rather than using military action. Tinubu had written the Senate on Friday, seeking the implementation of the Resolutions of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Niger Republic. The communique issued by the ECOWAS leaders chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the chairman, stated that military action would be carried against any country that forcefully toppled a democratically elected government.

But considering the executive communication during a closed-door session that lasted for more than two hours on Saturday, which was raised by the Senate leader, Bamidele Opeyemi, the Senate rejected military action and insisted on engaging with the Nigerian President on resolving the issue. Speaking after the closed-door session, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said at the closed session they considered Tinubu’s request and resolved to go for a political solution rather than military action, considering the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

This isn’t an end – Replaced ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty breaks silence

A former ministerial nominee, Maryam Shettima, also known as Maryam Shetty, has expressed optimism that her withdrawal from the list of ministerial nominees would not be the end of her political journey.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

DAILY POST reports that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, read a letter from President Bola Tinubu, asking the House to replace Maryam Shetty with her classmate, Mariya Mahmoud. The former nominee was at the National Assembly complex for her screening on Friday when she was informed of the change.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, Maryam Shetty expressed gratitude to the President for nominating her before the unexpected twist. According to her, the development would not diminish her growing desire to serve the nation in her best abilities. Part of the statement reads, “Even with this unexpected twist, my gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering me for such an esteemed position remains undiminished.

Niger coup leaders under pressure as deadline nears

Pressure on the leaders of a coup in Niger mounted Saturday on the eve of a West African bloc’s deadline for the military to relinquish control or face possible armed intervention.

Source: Punch papers

Former colonial power France, with which the junta broke military ties shortly after taking power, said it would “firmly” back whatever course of action the ECOWAS bloc took after the expiration of the Sunday deadline. Military chiefs from the grouping said they had agreed on a plan for a possible intervention to respond to the crisis, the latest of several coups to hit Africa’s Sahel region since 2020.

“All the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out,” ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah said after the talks finished. These included “the resources needed, and including the how and when we are going to deploy the force”, he added. “We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message transmitted to them (the junta) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done,” Musah said.

Niger coup: Tinubu plotting state of emergency – Timi Frank alleges

Following a coup in Niger Republic, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank has alleged that Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is plotting to suspend the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and declare a state of emergency.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

In a statement that he released to journalists on Saturday, he claimed that the President was seeking the Senate’s approval for Nigeria to go to war over a coup in Niger to enable him to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria and suspend the sitting of the Presidential Election tribunal.

He warned President Tinubu not to lead Nigeria into war with tneighboringing Niger, as this would plunge the fragile nation into long-term economic, political, and social devastation. He said: “It is clear to discerning minds that Tinubu wants to find an alibi to declare war in Niger and under that declare a state of emergency in Nigeria which will invariably lead to suspension of the ongoing sitting of the Presidential Election tribunal.

