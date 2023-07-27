Today’s Headlines: Senate Rejects Motion To Release Nnamdi Kanu, Nobody Should Misinterpret My Visit To President Tinubu; I Have No Ministerial Nominee – Goodluck Jonathan

Senate rejects motion to release Nnamdi Kanu

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Senate has rejected a motion to release from the detention the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The motion which was moved by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) sought to address the constant sit-at-home order enforced by unknown gunmen in the South-East.

The lawmaker, in the motion co-sponsored by other lawmakers from the South-East, noted that the senators were aware that thousands of innocent lives had been lost since the action started, and properties worth over a trillion had been destroyed resulting in investors leaving the region.

He said, “The sit-at-home civil disobedience actions in the South-East have led to the disruption/destruction of economic activities and immeasurable financial losses for businesses, workers, and the local economy. Because, when people are forced to stay at home and businesses remain closed, productivity declines and income is reduced, affecting livelihoods and economic growth.

Nobody Should Misinterpret My Visit To President Tinubu; I Have No Ministerial Nominee – Goodluck Jonathan

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Some elders from the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had condemned alleged attempts by Jonathan to nominate the state’s ministerial slot in Tinubu’s incoming cabinet.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied any move to influence the nomination of a minister from Bayelsa State in the government of President Bola Tinubu.

The stakeholders under the auspices of the Bayelsa APC Elders Council queried Jonathan’s plan to produce a minister after actively and openly supporting the candidate of his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

However, Jonathan in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, said some politicians in the state might have wrongly interpreted his recent visits to the Presidential Villa.

According to the statement, the former President said the visits were to brief President Bola Tinubu, who had just been elected as the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, on the recent developments in the sub-region, since Jonathan himself was the Chairman of ECOWAS Council of the Wise.

I’ll walk naked if Peter Obi wins at tribunal – Charly Boy

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has vowed to walk naked on the street if the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, wins at the election Tribunal.

DAILY POST recalls that Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and was subsequently sworn-in as president on May 29.

Obi and his party, LP, are currently in court challenging the victory of President Tinubu.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Charly Boy said he would go naked to jubilate if the former Anambra State governor wins at the Tribunal.

White House Knocks GOP Attacks Against Biden

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The White House on Wednesday criticized House Republicans for their attacks against President Biden, saying that their disjointed messaging about the president is a “clown carousel.” “Instead of having a consistent, disciplined message, the congressional GOP’s public criticisms of the Biden-Harris Administration are now a fragmented grab-bag that runs the gamut from bizarrely opposing our fentanyl crackdowns to blasting us for trying to end rural poverty (not a joke, sadly),” the White House said in a memo from spokesperson Andrew Bates. In a day, the memo said, Republicans will move from bashing drag queens to calling Biden old to calling Ukraine a U.S. adversary.

“By the time 4 o’clock shows up, it’s a game of mad libs with bizarre conspiracies about the President’s family and then something about ‘wokeness’ (we keep asking them what ‘wokeness’ is, but then they leave the chat),” the memo said. “Apparently, this clown carousel wasn’t weird enough. Now House Republicans are channeling their frustrated energy into a measured and purposeful urge to impeach… someone… somewhere… for something.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) this week signaled the House could move forward with an impeachment inquiry against Biden, though he made it clear no decision has been made. The House GOP has launched investigations into Biden’s family business dealings.

Photo Credit: Google

