Today’s Headlines: Senate Rejects Motion To Release Kanu, FG Clears Arrears Of 2,000 Fire Fighters

Senate Rejects Motion To Release Kanu

The Senate has rejected a motion to release from the detention the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The motion which was moved by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) sought to address the constant sit-at-home order enforced by unknown gunmen in the South-East.

FG Clears Arrears Of 2,000 Fire Fighters

The Federal Government said it has fulfilled its promise to pay all outstanding salary and promotion arrears owed personnel of the Federal Fire Service, FFS.

Controller General of the Service, Engr Jaji Abudulganiyu disclosed this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, ACF Abraham Paul.

Tribunal Dismisses PDP’s Petition Against APC’s Eshinlokun-Sanni

The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for the Lagos Central senatorial district, Adewale Gomez challenging the return of Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni.

The three-man panel chaired by Justice Faruku Bunza dismissed the petition on grounds of abandonment after listening to the submissions of Wahab Shittu (SAN) who represented the applicant/respondent, Eshinlokun-Sanni of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ECOWAS Condemns Attempted Coup In Niger

The Economic Community of West African States, Wednesday condemned in strong terms “attempted coup d’état in Niger.1

In a statement posted on its website, the regional body called on the “coup plotters” to free the democratically elected president, Mohammed Bazoum.

