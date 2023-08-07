Today’s Headlines: Senate in closed session over Festus Keyamo’s screening; Atiku has filed case against Tinubu in US – Aide

Senate in closed session over Festus Keyamo’s screening

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the motion to go into closed session to resolve Impasse over ministerial nominee, Festus Keyamo’s screening.

Earlier, Senators from Abia state, Darlington Nwkocha and Eyinanya Abaribe, moved a motion. citing section 88B to mandate the Senate to step down the screening of Festus Keyamo for “publicly ignoring summons from the national assembly”.

The Senate went into a rowdy session shortly after the Point of Order raised by Senator Darlington and Seconded by Senator Abaribe was put into vote by the Senate President.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion that the Senate goes into executive session to resolve the impasse. The wish was granted as Senate President, Akpabio adjourns the session into closed-door to reconvene after one hour.

Atiku has filed case against Tinubu in US – Aide

The Special Assistant on Public Communications to Atiku Abubakar, Mr Phrank Shaibu, said his principal has dragged President Bola Tinubu before the United States of America District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

According to Shaibu, Atiku’s suit against Tinubu is marked No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.).

He said the filing of the fresh suit was why Atiku withdrew an existing case before a Circuit Court in Illinois.

Tinubu hailed over Lalong’s appointment

President Bola Tinubu has been commended for nominating a former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong as a Minister-designate as Lalong has contributed immensely to the political evolution of the All Progressives Congress, APC and is one of the stalwarts that gave the Party a lifeline in the recent general elections.

The Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Diket Plang who gave the commendation however urged Nigerians, irrespective of any affiliations, to give President Tinubu adequate support in his efforts to reposition the country on the path of greatness and development, and stated that the team of Ministers assembled so far is capable of complementing the President’s efforts.

Plang reiterated that “as a proven leader, grassroots mobilizer, and astute administrator, former Governor Lalong will add value to the Tinubu-led administration and help redirect the ship of the country to the path of progress and development.”

Mining site collapses, kills four Bauchi illegal miners

Four illegal miners have been killed following the collapse of a mining site in Kogo Kadage village in the Yadagungume Area of Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night when the miners were digging lead and trying to excavate it.

A community member, who didn’t want his name in print for fear of attack, said the illegal miners had been at the site for over a month before the site collapsed on them.

According to him, the dead bodies of the illegal miners were recovered from under the rubble.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ningi LGA, Ibrahim Zubairu, described the incident as sad.

