Today’s Headlines: Senate Defers Confirmation Of El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete, Passes Other Ministerial Nominees, Keyamo apologises to Senate, take a bow

Senate Defers Confirmation Of El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete, Passes Other Ministerial Nominees

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

The Senate on Monday confirmed 45 out of the 48 persons nominated as ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They were confirmed after eight days of screening.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said 45 nominees were confirmed while the remaining three, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Elrufai (Kaduna), Abubakar Sani Danladi (Taraba) and Stella Okotete (Delta) were awaiting security clearance.

Keyamo apologises to Senate, take a bow

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Delta ministerial nominee, Festus Keyamo, has apologised to the Senate over his failure to appear before the 9th National Assembly when he served as Minister of State for Labour and Productivity in the last administration.

The Nation reports that there was an uproar in the Senate on Monday during the screening of Festus Keyamo SAN for appointment as Minister.

This followed a constitutional point of order and motion moved by Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP – Abia Central) where he called for the screening of Keyamo to be stood down over his past attitude towards the National Assembly when he was Minister.

Ex-governors in Tinubu’s ministerial list liabilities – Shehu Sani

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Former lawmaker Shehu Sani has alleged that ex-governors nominated for ministerial appointments by President Bola Tinubu represent his liabilities.

DAILY POST recalls that Tinubu’s ministerial list sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation contained nine former governors, a development that has attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians.

The ex-governors include Nyesom Wike, Nasir El-Rufai, Dave Umahi, and Bello Matawalle, among others.

Abia To Partner Hungarian Firm Ortoprofil To Set Up Manufacturing Plant

Photo Credit: Channeltv

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has given the go ahead for the state to enter into discussion with a Hungarian company, Ortoprofil, to set up a manufacturing plant in the state.

This was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kazie Uko, in a statement on Monday.

According to him, this was the outcome of a meeting between senior officials of the Abia State Government, led by the Governor and top officials of the Hungarian Government, led by Mr. Gabor Kruss, Deputy Ambassador Embassy of Hungary, Nigeria, at the weekend.

Photo Credit: Google

