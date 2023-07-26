Today’s Headlines: Senate Condemns South-East Sit-At-Home, Asks FG To Extradite Simon Ekpa, Two officers killed as gunmen attack Abia commissioner’s convoy

Senate Condemns South-East Sit-At-Home, Asks FG To Extradite Simon Ekpa

The Senate, on Wednesday, condemned the Monday sit-at-home in the South East geopolitical zone and asked the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finnish Government and extradite a pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, for prosecution.

The upper chamber also resolved to invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs (when appointed) and relevant stakeholders to carry out thorough investigation as well as bring other sponsors of the act to book.

Two officers killed as gunmen attack Abia commissioner’s convoy

Gunmen on Tuesday, attacked the convoy of Chimezie Ukaegbu, Abia commissioner for trade, commerce and investment, killing two police officers.

Ukaegbu was on his way to the Ekoha shopping plaza for a familiarisation tour of markets in Aba, when the gunmen opened fire on his motorcade.

The incident occurred at SAMECK junction, around Ariaria international market and the old express road.

During the attack, a police constable attached to the convoy was shot dead.

Maureen Chilaka, spokesperson of Abia police command, said another police inspector at the scene for a separate assignment, also lost his life.

She said the police returned to the scene of the incident on Wednesday morning to arrest some persons.

She said the command has stationed over seven Hilux vans around A-Line in Ariaria, while the officers wait in parked vehicles to restore law and order.

Woman jubilates as court sentences son’s killer to death

Mrs Kate Nwokolo, mother of slain Ndubuisi Nwokolo, has expressed joy over recent death sentence judgement by Anambra State High Court on killer of his son, Ikechukwu Udensi, popularly known as Ikanda.

The deceased, an Onitsha based businessman, was reportedly killed by Udensi, a notorious robbery kingpin and revenue agent on June 29, 2018, on the eve of ban date of commercial motorcycle operations in Onitsha.

Udensi Udensi, aged 27, from Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area was said to have descended on the deceased following his intervention over his (Udensi’s) alleged extortion of a cyclist he boarded.

“The cyclist was conveying Nwokolo to his shop at No 21 Otumoye street Odoakpu, Onitsha when he was accosted by Ikanda and was about extorting him but Nwokolo intervened.

“Ikanda and his boys in the process, descended on him, beating him with machetes, cutlasses and other offensive weapons until he breathed his last,” an eyewitness said.

The death of Nwokolo generated public outcry especially as to why Udensi should be attacking people in course of his duty at the slightest provocation.

He was reportedly at large for a while until declared wanted by Police Command under the leadership of CP Mustapha Dandaura who placed N1million bounty on anybody with useful information leading to his arrest.

He was eventually arrested on March 31, 2019, prosecuted and committed to prison custody in Onitsha before he was finally convicted.

NLC issues seven-day strike notice over fuel subsidy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given a nationwide strike notice beginning on 2 August to protest the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government, Punch newspaper is reporting.

Although no official statement has been issued by the Congress, its spokesperson, Ben Upah, confirmed the strike plan to an online newspaper on Wednesday.

“Yes, the nationwide strike will commence on 2 August 2023. We will soon issue a communique to that effect, ” Mr Upah said

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach any of the labour officials to confirm the development. The General Secretary of the NLC, Emma Ugboaja, did not respond to calls to his mobile phone on Wednesday.

It was, however, gathered that Congress gave the government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies failing which it proceeded on the industrial action.

President Bola Tinubu had, during his inauguration on 29 May, announced the removal of fuel subsidy, an action that suddenly pushed up the price of the product.

A few days later, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced a new price regime ranging from N537 to N600 per litre of petrol.

On Tuesday last week, the NNPCL further pushed the price to N617 per litre, saying market forces informed it.

