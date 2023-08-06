Today’s Headlines: Senate Condemns Coup In Niger Republic, Senator Solomon Adeola’s Aide Shot Dead In Lagos

Senate Condemns Coup In Niger.

Senate has condemned the recent coup in Niger, insisting however that the President in his correspondence did not ask for the support of the Senate to go to war.

The Senate after a closed door session to consider the request of President TINUBU which seeks the support of parliament in Implementing the resolutions of ECOWAS, also resolved that the leadership of the Senate will engage the President on the issue in view of the hitherto cordial relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

Senator’s Aide Shot Dead In Lagos.

Mr. Adeniyi Sanni, an aide of Senator Solomon Adeola, has been murdered in Lagos State.

Sanni was killed under controversial circumstance in the early hours of Saturday.

You’ll Perform Creditably well As Minister, APC Stakeholders Tells Lalong.

Plateau All Progressives Congress, APC, critical stakeholders, political associates, supporters and friends of Plateau state former Governor Barr Simon Lalong have reassured the Ministerial nominee that they have confidence in his capacity to deliver as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria considering his past track record of performance and diligence .

APC Gubernatorial candidate in Plateau state,Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshewe who led the stakeholders to the Abuja residence of Lalong at the weekend, said the choice of Ex Governor Lalong as Minister Norminee is a perfect decision made by President Tinubu which validates his performance and records of achievement over the years.

Coup: Army Will Defend Nigeria’s Democracy At All Cost, COAS Vows.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has declared that the Nigerian military will always defend the nation’s democracy at all costs using every constitutional means.

Lt. General Lagbaja spoke at the Passing Out Parade of officers of Executive Commission Course One of the Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Kaduna State, on Saturday.

