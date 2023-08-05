Today’s Headlines: Senate Advises Tinubu, ECOWAS On Diplomatic Engagement With Junta, Hike In Petrol Price Pushed Me Into Crime- Driver

Senate Advises Tinubu, ECOWAS On Diplomatic Engagement With Junta

Nigeria Senate on Saturday urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to toe the path of diplomatic engagement in the ongoing suspension of democracy in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

The resolution was reached after a four-hour closed-door meeting on the crisis rocking Niger, a West African country.

The resolution of the upper legislative chamber followed an executive communication, which President Tinubu sought for the implementation of resolution of ECOWAS on the political situation in Niger Republic.

Hike In Petrol Price Pushed Me Into Crime- Driver

A 29-year-old cab driver, Adeniran Jeremiah, arrested for alleged armed robbery has said that he went into robbery as a result of the increase in pump price of petrol.

The suspect, who was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for leading a three-man gang to rob in a night club, blamed his woes on hardships caused by fuel subsidy removal.

Ministerial Nominee Who Tackled Tinubu Before Appointment Seeks Forgiveness

A ministerial nominee from Ogun State, Bosun Tijani has apologized to the Senate over “unpatriotic” comments he shared on Twitter some years ago.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North) and Senate Minority leader, Simon Mwadkwon (Plateau North), had tackled the nominee, an Information Technology expert, over the tweets when he appeared before the Senate for screening.

Forensic Audit Of CBN, Civil Service Payroll Underway- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that a comprehensive forensic audit of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and a thorough overhaul of the Civil Service payroll are underway to boost investors’ confidence.

Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Friday after World Bank President, Ajay Banga, visited the Villa.

According to the President, the country is doing everything possible to provide an enabling working environment for businesses.

