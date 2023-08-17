Today’s Headlines: See 10 New Ministries Tinubu Created, Modified; We’re Ready to Invade Niger—ECOWAS Force

See 10 New Ministries Tinubu Created, Modified

President Bola Tinubu assigned portfolios to the 45 ministerial nominees on Wednesday, nine days following their screening and confirmation by the Senate. The announcement of the allocated portfolios was made to journalists by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Tinubu’s cabinet witnessed the creation or modification of about 10 ministries, eliciting reactions from Nigerians about the new appointments. Among the new or modified portfolios are:

1. Marine and Blue Economy

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is the appointed Minister for this newly established ministry. It encompasses economic activities tied to oceans and seas.

2. Tourism

Lola Ade-John has been named as the Minister for Tourism, a burgeoning economic sector centered around recreation, relaxation, and commercial service provisions.

3. Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy

This ministry amalgamates the culture sector with information, which was previously combined in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari with Lai Mohammed as the minister.

4. Gas Resources

A distinct Ministry of Gas Resources has been separated from Petroleum Resources. Nigeria boasts the eighth-largest global gas reserves, raising expectations for economic exploitation.

5. Steel Development

Shuaibu Audu is set to oversee the newly created Ministry of Steel Development. The portfolio was carved out from Mines and Steel Development, previously led by Olamilekan Adegbite under Buhari.

6. Finance and Coordinating Economy

Former President Goodluck Jonathan first introduced the coordinating minister role, occupied by the current Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

7. Health and Social Welfare

The President merged social welfare with health, forming an inclusive ministry. Social welfare aids communities and individuals in remote areas, offering essential provisions such as food, shelter, and medical care.

8. Ation and Aerospace Development

The President united Aerospace Development with Ation, appointing Festus Keyamo as the minister. Ation pertains to airline operations, while aerospace involves technological advancements enabling exploration of Earth’s atmosphere and surrounding space.

9. Youth Development

Tinubu separated the Ministry of Youth from Sports, assigning Abubakar Momoh as its head.

10. Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs crafts policies and coordinates national and international humanitarian interventions. Poverty alletion encompasses measures aimed at raising individuals out of destitution.

We’re Ready to Invade Niger —ECOWAS Force

Troops of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have expressed their readiness to form a standby force that could potentially intervene in the Republic of Niger. Following a coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power, ECOWAS issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military, urging them to restore the president or face potential sanctions, including the option of military intervention.

As reported by Al Jazeera, during a meeting in Ghana’s capital, Accra, on Thursday, defense chiefs affirmed their preparedness to reinstate democratic order in Niger.

The ECOWAS defense chiefs initiated their meeting in Accra, Ghana, on Thursday, as earlier reported by Vanguard. This meeting of top army commanders took place on Thursday and Friday, following a recent surge of violence in Niger. Jihadists launched an ambush, resulting in the deaths of at least 17 soldiers and wounding twenty more, six of whom sustained serious injuries. This incident marked the most severe casualties since the July 26 coup, during which the presidential guard overthrew Bazoum, detaining him and his family.

Jihadist insurgencies have plagued the Sahel region of Africa for over a decade, originating in northern Mali in 2012 before spreading to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015. The ongoing unrest in the region has led to the deaths of numerous troops, police personnel, civilians, and displacement of millions from their homes.

The widespread bloodshed has contributed to military coups in Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020, with Niger being the latest nation to experience such an upheaval. Analysts caution that any ECOWAS intervention against the coup leaders in Niger would carry both military and political risks. The bloc has indicated a preference for a diplomatic resolution to the situation.

Wike Capable of Elevating FCT to New Heights – Ezekwugo

Former River State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, recently appointed as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, has received high praise as the most suitable candidate for the role, with the potential to elevate the FCT to new heights.

This commendation comes from Chief Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, the former Senatorial Candidate for the FCT representing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 elections.

Ezekwugo, widely known as Mr. Competence, exudes confidence in Wike’s capability to excel in his new role. He highlights Wike’s impressive track record of accomplishments during his eight-year tenure as the governor of River State.

The former senatorial candidate specifically urges the newly appointed FCT minister to promptly address the restoration of the FCT’s disrupted Master Plan.

Ezekwugo also extends commendation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his foresight in selecting Wike for this ministerial role.

He firmly believes that Wike will not disappoint Nigerians and instead, will leverage his administrative acumen and experience to bring substantial benefits to the FCT.

He’ll transform Nigeria’s transport system, Oluwo hails Oyetola’s ministerial portfolio

Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has expressed confidence that the former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola will transform the transportation system of the country.

Oba Akanbi said this in a statement on Thursday while congratulating Oyetola as the Minister-designate of Transport.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu assigned portfolios to the 45 minister-designates on Wednesday.

In his reaction, the Osun monarch also wished the ex-Osun governor a fruitful spell in his ministerial assignment.

He also praised Oyetola as a prudent and excellent administrator who governed Osun well without debt.

Oluwo said he believed that the new cabinet to be inaugurated on Monday will bring succour to Nigeria.

