Today’s Headlines: S’East Leaders To Meet Tinubu Over Kanu – Ubah;2023 Election Remains In Contest—LP DG, Osuntokun

South-East Leaders To Meet Tinubu Over Nnamdi Kanu – Ifeanyi Ubah

The lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah said the South-East leaders are set to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss possibility of releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

Ubah disclosed this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

Recall that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been held in detention for about two years.

According to Ubah, Kanu’s release will help reduce insecurity in the South-East geopolitical zone.

He said, “There is a resolution that we are going to meet with the president and we will tick his leniency and see if it is going to be possible to plead with him to have Nnamdi Kanu released.

“We have taken that position and for also some of us in the Senate, we have our caucus, we have also taken that position.”

Ubah noted that Kanu’s release is part of the discussion to put on table once they are able to get into talks with the President.

2023 Presidential Election Remains In Contest — LP DG, Osuntokun

The Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Balogun Akin Osuntokun has said that the February 25 Presidential Election for which Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn in as a winner is still in the contest.

He also said because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to meet citizens’ expectations in spite of the huge resources expended to execute the watershed election, adding that the National Chairman of the Commission Prof Mahmood Yakubu should be sacked.

“It is now only logical, bolstered by the final Observer Group reports, that the International Community take immediate and appropriate punitive action against Prof Mahmud Yakubu, Barrister Festus Okoye and other top administrative and field staff of INEC, directly complicit, in the desecration of these elections.

We also demand unequivocally, the immediate dismissal from Office and prosecution of Prof Mahmud Yakubu, and the commencement of forensic financial investigation, into the expenditure of budgeted disbursements and Donors’ funds received by INEC.

“Not least of which is the N300 billion appropriated from the National purse, as well as other funds and materials, received from International Donor Agencies,” he stated.

He said this in Abuja at a press briefing where he maintained that the election was yet conclusive as in spite of the fact that the All Progressives Congress APC, candidate has been declared winner and he has assumed the office of the President.

Anambra Will Not Obey Sit-At-Home Orders – Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has vowed that the state and its residents will not obey any illegal sit-at-home orders.

Soludo stated this following the state government’s directive that, henceforth, residents should ignore the sit-at-home order by unauthorised individuals or groups in the state.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime on Thursday.

According to the statement, the decision was necessitated by a recent order to sit at home given by Simon Ekpa.

The state government described the order as illegal, as it urged residents of the state not to comply with such directives from non-state actors or blame themselves for such compliance.

The statement partly reads, “Such directives should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and, by extension, the entire South East.

“As for the imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorised individuals or groups, this is a clear violation of the law.

“Anambra State will never observe any sit-at-home order. Our markets, schools, businesses, and other social activities will remain open.

“Anambra State will never be a breeding ground for anarchy, fear, or lawlessness.

E-Naira:We‘re Not In Competition With Banks – CBN

The e-Naira was not introduced to compete with Deposit Money Banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), clarified, Wednesday.

Mr. Joseph Angaye, a Deputy Director of CBN made the clarification at an e-Naira sensitization forum on the campus of the University of Abuja.

According to him, “E-Naira has a lot of benefits, it’s not to replace the naira, it’s not to replace the existing payment system infrastructure we already have.

“It was introduced to deepen the financial system, especially the payment system, to address some challenges we saw in the payment system infrastructure and to complement what we already have.

“We are not introducing it to be a competitor to what the banks are doing or other service providers but to provide a platform they can leverage to provide more effective service am sure some of us have been experiencing some challenges from time to time using the payment system but e-Naira will help to promote financial inclusion, reduce congestion in the infrastructure so we are not brought down by downtime registering the number of interfaces that it takes to initiate and complete transaction and giving opportunity to provide additional services that are not even available in the Nigeria system like facilitating payment even when there’s no network.

