This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: S’Court Judgement Exposes Atiku; Obi Conspiracy-Onanuga, Tinubu Congratulates Ajaero, The New NLC President Supreme Court’s judgement exposes Atiku, Obi’s conspiracy – Onanuga.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC- PCC), Bayo Onanuga, has punched presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr Peter Obi, respectively over their support for the CBN’s short deadline for naira swap.

Onanuga criticized the two politicians and Arise TV for playing politics with hardships Nigerians are made to go through by the pain-inflicting policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The CBN had handed down Feb. 10 deadline after which the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes would cease to be legal tenders.

Tinubu congratulates new NLC President.

Photo credit:

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the newly elected President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Until his elevation, Ajaero was the Deputy President of the NLC and General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees.

The APC presidential flag bearer, in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Tunde Rahman in Abuja on Thursday, extended his best wishes to the new Labour leader while urging him to use his new position to mobilise the entire Labour movement for national unity, enhanced national productivity and socio-economic justice for all Nigerians.

Tinubu also praised the immediate-past NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba for his years of service and leading Nigerian workers conscientiously.

INEC 90 % ready for 2023 general election — Official.

Photo credit: Vanguard News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is almost 90 per cent ready for the conduct of the 2023 general election. Mr Auwal Mashi, the Kaduna INEC Administrative Secretary said this on Thursday at a stakeholder meeting in Mellinium Hope, Kaduna.

Mashi said that the commission held a successful mock accreditation to ascertain the functionality and efficacy of the BIVAS machine“I can assure you that God willing, we will not have any problems with our machines,” he said.

Mashi said that about 408, 000 new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and 228, 000 others transferred from other locations had been collected by their owners.

He said that sensitive materials for the election were already secured at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Atiku Will Defeat Peter Obi In Anambra – Campaign DG.

﻿

Photo credit: Dailytrust

Director General, Atiku-Okowa campaign council in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will defeat the Labour Party (LP) stadard bearer, Peter Obi, in his home state come February 25, 2023.

Okonkwo in a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Media and Publicity for the Atiku-Okowa campaign in Anambra State, Uloka Chukwubuike, said “the fact” that Obi cannot win the election is gradually unfolding in the state and Nigeria.

He maintained that Atiku would most likely win convincingly in each of the local government areas of Anambra state.

Okonkwo further stated that the PDP candidate would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the state.

Photo credit: Google

Content created and supplied by: Theoptimus06 (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #SCourt #Judgement #Exposes #Atiku #Obi #ConspiracyOnanuga #Tinubu #Congratulates #Ajaero #NLC #PresidentToday’s Headlines: S’Court Judgement Exposes Atiku; Obi Conspiracy-Onanuga, Tinubu Congratulates Ajaero, The New NLC President Publish on 2023-02-09 15:58:08