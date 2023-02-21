Today’s Headlines: Schemings won’t save you from defeat Atiku tells Tinubu, I’ll not join APC – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Schemings won’t save you from defeat, Atiku tells Tinubu

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has enjoined the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign to bring to an end its wasteful adventure of scouting for the postponement of February 25 presidential election as Nigerians are ready to go to the polls on Saturday.

The PDP campaign expressed confidence that Nigerians were heading to the polls to vote in Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbodiyan in Abuja, yesterday.

He said, “Our Campaign and, of course, the generality of Nigerians reject the pressure by the jittery and deflated Tinubu/Shettima Campaign for the postponement of the election.

“We hold that the demand for postponement by the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign is a ploy to further create confusion and derail the electoral process having become terrified by the looming devastating defeat that awaits Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the polls.

“The Atiku Campaign reminds the Tinubu Campaign of how its chief campaigner, a hate-inclined governor of a prominent North West State was said to have been humiliated at the last Council of State meeting where he reportedly went to push a failed memo for the postponement of the election for some few weeks.

0Our campaign has also been reliably informed that this APC governor is demanding the postponement because the APC Candidate, Tinubu, cannot by any measure win election, given his overwhelming rejection by Nigerians.

“It is pathetic that after its defeat at the Council of State meeting, the Tinubu Campaign is still perching around media platforms and seeking for the postponement of the elections.

“It is imperative to note that having been stunned by the rejection at the meeting, the Tinubu Campaign had resorted to inciting violence, making wild, unfounded and reckless accusations, posting incendiary remarks, attacking prominent Nigerians, blackmailing and seeking to compromise our democracy institutions in order to heat up the polity and make it appear unconducive for elections to hold on February 25, 2023.

“The Tinubu/Shettima Campaign must accept the reality that the train has already left the station and Nigerians have since made up their minds to elect Atiku Abubakar as next President.”

Ologbondiyan further said, “The firm decision by Nigerians to elect Atiku on February 25 cannot be swayed by the shenanigans of the APC and Tinubu Campaign.

“Our Campaign however charges Nigerians to remain at alert and united as they get ready to come out enmasse and vote for the PDP at the Saturday, February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.”

I’ll not join APC – Wike

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has again dispelled speculations that he is gearing to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike at the 114th Quarterly General Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, on Monday, said he remains an unrepentant member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite being impressed by APC”s support for the power shift.

He told the Rivers monarchs, “I am not a member of APC and will not be. But, they have made me recognise that they are the heroes of this country. APC governors came out to say for the unity of this country, the presidency should go to the south.

“They said they want the unity of this country and therefore, the presidency should go to the south. They could have as well said no, it doesn’t matter. As governors, we have the number. We can still say it should remain where it should remain. But they didn’t do that.

“They said the way we are seeing this country we want everybody to be together. Let no one say because I have the population, therefore, you will continue to dominate. In dominating you need peace, without peace you cannot govern.

“We are all Nigerians and we want unity of this country, want Nigeria to move forward as a united country. Rivers has always been in support of one Nigeria and we’ll continue to support one Nigeria. But in doing that, we believe in equity, justice and fairness. As governor of this State, I will vote for the unity of this country. I will vote for anything that will unite Nigeria.

“I will not support anything that will divide Nigeria. And that is what necessitated the principle of live and let’s live. If only one person continues to live, things will not be good. It’s not about party, it is about Nigeria. I am a member of PDP, unrepentant who in fact built this party when people ran away.

Chairman of the Rivers State Council Of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty King, Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, Amanyanabo of Opobo, thanked the governor for the respect he has accorded the council since his assumption of office.

The king informed the governor that members of the Council, in a representative meeting, have resolved to support any governorship candidate of his choice that will carry on with the developmental blueprint of the state as laid down by him.

Ahead of the general election, the king has urged political actors and their supporters, “To note that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any resident of this State. We must remember that political parties are only vehicles by which people access political offices.

“They are not permanent. Politicians can change parties anytime depending on changing circumstances. We, therefore, appeal to our politicians to eschew violence and stop using our youths as cannon fodder. Let the peace we are enjoying under this administration be sustained.

Adeleke Directs Security To Arrest Hoodlums

Ahead of Saturday’s election, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute all identified criminals across the state.

Addressing service chiefs during the first Osun State Security Council meeting under his administration, Adeleke stated that a peaceful poll on Saturday and beyond would deepen Nigeria’s democracy and enhance further realisation of good governance.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, obtained in Osogbo on Monday further said, “I convey this security meeting to review the state of security in Osun state and to strategise on how to further sustain the existing peace in our state. Osun has been largely peaceful. I attribute this to good governance and the tireless efforts of our security agencies.

APC Muslim-Muslim ticket doesn’t matter, Tinubu God’s willl – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has faulted opponents of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the ruling APC practice Islam.

Umahi advised Nigerians not to be deceived by the Muslim/Muslim ticket because God is for Christians and Muslims.

