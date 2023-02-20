Today’s Headlines: Save Nigeria, Elect Obi As President–Ohanaeze Ndigbo, US President Joe Biden In Surprise Visit To Ukraine

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Save Nigeria, Elect Obi As President – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

ABAKALIKI – Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on the Northern electorate, other well meaning Nigerians to save Nigeria from hardship, insecurity caused by corruption unleashed by politicians.

The group asked that the North should unite together for the greater future of the country by voting for the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, as the President on 25th February 2023.

A press statement issued by Secretary General Ohaneze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechuwu Isiguzoro noted that, “there is an ongoing battle between the corrupt elites and President Buhari, as there are attempts to bend the President to accept the elites covetousness and allow a particular unpopular candidate to win the 2023 Presidential election”.

US President Joe Biden in surprise visit to Ukraine

Photo Credit: P. M.

US President Joe Biden landed in Kyiv on Monday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in surprise visit ahead of the first year anniversary of Russia invasion of the country.

Photo Credit: Google

The US president itinerary indicated that he would be visiting Poland, therefore, his visit to Ukraine’s capital has come as a surprise.

Biden is the first US president to visit Ukraine since George W. Bush in 2008.

Tension As Protesters Burn Banks Over Naira Scarcity In Ogun, Southwest Nigeria

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Some of the residents however blamed the governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun for the unrest.

The scarcity of the new naira notes took another dimension in Sagamu, about 50 km from Ogun State capital, Abeokuta, on Monday as a violent protest erupted in the town.

Some protesters suspected to be hoodlums were reported to have attacked three commercial banks during a protest against the Central Bank of Nigeria’s naira redesign programme on Monday morning.

LASTMA issues traffic advisory ahead of APC presidential rally

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a traffic advisory to ease the pressure of traffic gridlock in the state ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold on Tuesday.

The event is expected to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, with President Muhammadu Buhari expected to lead the APC PCC at the rally.

In a statement, on Sunday, the LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, said the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, party stalwarts, and supporters will also be present at the rally.

According to Oreagba, the APC leaders will travel from the local airport through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland; Ikorodu Road (Idi-Iroko, Anthony, Obanikoro, Onipanu, Fadeyi), Jibowu, Empire, Moshalashi, Ojuelegba, Barracks, arriving at the stadium.

Nasu001 (

)