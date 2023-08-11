Today’s Headlines: Save Naira from further slide, Tinubu told, Why price of cooking gas may surge — NALPGAM

Save Naira from further slide, Tinubu told.

According to Vanguard news, The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has urged President Bola Tinubu to take urgent steps to save the Nigerian Naira from further slid.

The group warned that the slid in the Naira is taking its toll on Nigerians and pushing more Nigerians into poverty due to skyrocketing prices of goods and services.

The CERON in a statement issued Thursday by its Secretary, Francis Odiir warning that the slid in the Naira was making life miserable for all Nigerians.

Odiir opined that apart from the economic implication of allowing a free fall of the Naira, the country’s currency represents its pride “that is why the daily slid in the value of the Naira should be a source of concern for our leaders.

“We expect that the economic team of the President should advise him appropriately. They cannot just watch and allow this to continue. No doubt the idea of allowing the Naira float is good but the government should play its part to ensure that our currency is not battered. It is done everywhere in the world.

Why price of cooking gas may surge — NALPGAM

According to Vanguard news, The hike in the foreign exchange rate and activities in the international market may result in to increase in the price of cooking gas, says the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM).

Mr Olatunbosun Oladapo, the President of the association, issued the warning on Thursday in Lagos during an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Oladapo noted that a gas terminal operator sent out an official notification of the changes in price, attributing the increase to a significant hike in forex rate and scarcity of same.

He cited rising international prices, high tax rates, prices of vessels, forex scarcity, and naira devaluation as some of the reasons for the price review.

“It is starting next week because international prices have gone up. The prices of vessels have gone up and taxes are high.

“Consumers, middlemen, and retailers are feeling the impact because business is now on the low side,” he said.

Niger Coup: Keeping Bazoum hostage, terrorist act — Cote D’Ivoire President

According to Vanguard news, President Alhassan Quattara of Cote D’Ivoire on Thursday said the prolonged keeping of the President of Niger Republic, Mohammed Bazoum hostage is an act of terrorism.

President Quattara stated this while speaking with journalists at the Extraordinary Summit of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on the crisis in Niger.

Recall that the leader of Niger’s Presidential Brigade Guard, General Abduouramane Tchiani had overthrown the democratically elected President, Muhamad Bazoum and the ECOWAS has ordered that the military should reinstate him.

Speaking to journalists, before he left the Summit, he said, “We had a very good summit. We thank President Tinubu for having invited us, for his hospitality and the people of Nigeria.

Osun Osogbo festival: Hunters deploy 700 personnel.

According to Vanguard news, As the 2023 Annual Osun Osogbo festival grand finale on Friday, Hunters under the aegis of Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service have deployed 700 personnel for the event.

Osun Osogbo festival which kick-off few weeks ago climax with the procession of maiden calabash bearer (Arugba), the Ataoja, Osun adherents and culture enthusiasts to the ancient groove.

The group, in a statement issued by the Chairman, Ahmed Nureni on Thursday in Osogbo stated that the personnel that would be deployed had been properly briefed and assigned specific area of coverage.

He added that those to be deployed will also work will other conventional security groups to make the festival hitch free.

The statement reads partly, “700 hunters that belong to Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service will be on duty during the grand finale of the annual Osun-Osogbo Cultural Festival.

